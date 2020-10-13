Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
SDRL - Cleansing announcement - restructuring process

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain of the new secured noteholders (the "NSNs") approached Seadrill Limited (the "Company") to discuss the possibility of extinguishing the outstanding NSNs in exchange for certain secured collateral. The attached slides (the "Cleansing Materials") detail certain proposals and counter-proposals between the Company and the NSNs since August 30 2020. Discussions between the Company and the NSNs remain ongoing and the description of the Cleansing Materials does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by the complete text of the attached Cleansing Materials. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update the information contained in the Cleansing Materials to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of future events, even in the event that any or all of the assumptions underlying the information are shown to be in error.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and the Cleansing Materials include forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Media questions should be directed to:
Iain Cracknell              
Director of Communications                 
+44 (0)7765 221 812
Analyst questions should be directed to:
Hawthorn Advisors       
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com           
+44 (0)203 7454960

CONTACT:
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com  
020 3745 4960

