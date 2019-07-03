<
03.07.2019 07:09:50

SDRL – SDRL Shareholder Approval of Written Resolutions

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 3, 2019 – Seadrill Limited (the "Company”) has received approval from the required majority of shareholders for the written resolutions distributed on June 21, 2019. As a result, the Board of Directors has been increased back to seven seats after it was reduced to six on July 2, 2019 and the newly created seat may be filled by the Directors.

The Board of Directors reappointed Scott Vogel on July 2, 2019 and his term runs until the next Annual General meeting. Mr. Vogel will continue as Chairman of the Conflicts Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 333-224459). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.
  
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Seadrill Limited (New) Registered Shs 4.50 -8.54% Seadrill Limited (New) Registered Shs

