09.08.2019 19:00:00
SDRL – Q2 2019 earnings release date and conference call information
Hamilton, Bermuda, August 9, 2019 - Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday 20th August, 2019.
A conference call and webcast will be held at 09:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST on Tuesday 20th August, 2019.
To participate, the following options are available:
A. Webcast
In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.
B. Conference call
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.
Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:
USA: +1-877-317-6714
International: +1-412-317-5476
The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited Conference call.
There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (Investor Relations)
Participant list information required: Full name & company
