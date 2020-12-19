SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
19.12.2020 14:20:00

SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC 2020 AGM Results Notification

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 12, 2020 at 11:00 amLondon time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom.

The following proposals were approved:

To elect John Darlington as a Class I Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Members.

CONTACT:
Seadrillpartners@seadrill.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
BioNTech-Aktie in Rot: EU hätte anscheinend mehr Corona-Impfstoff bestellen können
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte
Swissmedic erteilt Zulassung für ersten COVID-Impfstoff
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
Wisekey-Aktie schliesst fast zweistellig höher: Wisecoin erweitert Blockchain-Technologie um AI-Fähigkeiten
SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Tesla-Aktie dennoch fester: Bauarbeiten bei Berlin müssen stoppen
Volkswagen muss Produktion wegen Halbleiter-Engpass drosseln - VW-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit