SMI 10’581 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 -0.2%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’133 0.0%  Euro 1.0812 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.1%  Gold 1’879 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9114 -0.1%  Öl 43.8 -0.2% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
18.11.2020 03:16:00

SDLG to Showcase Brand New Product Series at bauma CHINA 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia's largest and most important event for the construction industry, bauma CHINA 2020 will take place as planned from November 24 to 27. SDLG will jointly exhibit 21 units brand new products together with VOLVO. Dubbed as the best equipment line-up ever, SDLG would show wheel loaders, excavators, motor graders, compactors and backhoe loader to demonstrate the segmented, differentiated, as well as the customized product range, which can be applied in different working conditions, while its excellent after market support & service are also the key points to show to the audience.

SDLG to Showcase Brand New Product Series at bauma CHINA 2020 (PRNewsfoto/SDLG / CONMART)

Specifically, SDLG will bring its new generation H series wheel loaders with upgraded performance to meet the growing demand in the market. In addition, visitors will also be able to check different excavator models covering mini excavators, compact excavator, middle and big size excavator models with versatile functions. As for the road machinery, it has showed two more new compactor models and the biggest size motor graders to increase its adaptability to multiple job sites. While its backhoe loader comes with multiple configurations.

On top of that, SDLG will host a series of ceremonies including virtual signing ceremony with overseas partners, e.g. the order covering 1,000 units equipment from Russia and the partnership agreement to provide the product solution for open mining exploit with key account clients in Kazakhstan on the Day 1 of bauma CHINA 2020.

During the exhibition, SDLG will enrich the visitors' experience through global live streams, virtual showroom, as well as engagements with audiences both online and offline. And most importantly, don't forget the the long-awaited Super Prize- A Real Machine, which will be unveiled to the Live Stream Viewers on the Thanksgiving Day!

As a member of the Volvo Group , SDLG has made its name by providing global customers with reliable products and services. At bauma CHINA 2020, SDLG will be at the grand joint stand B54 and C50 to welcome its visitors worldwide.

SOURCE SDLG / CONMART

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 82.38
2.06 %
CieFinRichemont 77.22
1.98 %
Swiss Life Hldg 399.80
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 238.10
1.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 364.20
1.17 %
Part Grp Hldg 920.00
-0.65 %
Sika 231.00
-0.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.95
-1.29 %
Alcon 59.22
-2.15 %
Lonza Grp 587.00
-5.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
17.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - 16% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
17.11.20
Positive Impfstoff-Nachrichten beflügeln SMI
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
16.11.20
Inflation Conundrum
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Tesla-Aktie springt an: Tesla wird in den S&P 500 aufgenommen
Gold-Nachfrage bricht im dritten Quartal kräftig ein
US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
SNB gibt in Pandemie mehr für Schwächung des Franken aus
Valora-Aktie knickt ein: Valora schliesst Aktien-Platzierung ab und erlöst damit rund 70 Millionen Franken
Santander-Aktie und Wirecard-Papiere legen zu: Wirecard-Kerngeschäft geht an Santander
Lonza-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang nach neuem Allzeithoch
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse übernimmt Titelsponsoring der Super League
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla springt hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX kamen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit