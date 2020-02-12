Press release

12 February 2020, 08:00

Sdiptech strengthens business area - recruits Erik Hedenryd

Sdiptech AB is a technology group focused on infrastructure that acquires and develops companies that concentrate on creating more sustainable, efficient and safer societies. Erik Hedenryd is now being recruited as a Business Unit Manager in order to strengthen the expanding Water & Energy business area. He will focus on new acquisitions and companies offering niche products and services for power supply, electrical automation and temporary electricity. Erik joins the company from Terratech AB, where he in the role of Group CFO was involved in building up the Terratech Group into a global player in advanced control systems and excavator tools.

"We are very happy to welcome Erik to Sdiptech. As a consequence of the increased digitalisation, automation and electricification taking place in society, power and energy is an area with a high rate of development and excellent growth opportunities. Erik has extensive experience in acquisitions and development of companies within infrastructure and his skills will be very useful,” says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

”Sdiptech is an interesting company, which is in the middle of an exciting growth journey. I am really looking forward to being involved in developing the business further, particularly within a constantly relevant business area such as energy. Access to stable energy supplies is a fundamental cornerstone that is required for a society to function and develop. The increasing pressure on energy is continuing to create a long-term demand for new solutions and innovations in this area,” says Erik Hedenryd.

Erik will start at Sdiptech in February 2020 and the goal with the business area is long term growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

Stockholm, 12 February 2020

Sdiptech AB (publ)

Sdiptech AB Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 1,750 m in sales and is based in Stockholm.

