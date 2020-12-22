Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Scully Releases First Half-Year Results
HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scully Royalty Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: SRL) announces that it has issued its results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the "Half-Year Report"), a copy of which has been furnished in a Form 6-K that is available under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov.
All Stakeholders are encouraged to:
- read the entire Half-Year Report, which includes the Company's unaudited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, for a greater understanding of the Company's business and operations; and
- direct any questions regarding the information in the Half-Year Report to the Company's North American toll free line at 1 (844) 331 3343 or email info@scullyroyalty.com to book a conference call with senior management.
Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Half-Year Report free of charge, by contacting the Company as set forth above.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scully-releases-first-half-year-results-301197728.html
SOURCE Scully Royalty Ltd.
