11.09.2019 01:18:00

Scuderi Clean Energy Changes Name to ESG Clean Energy

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scuderi Clean Energy today changed its name to ESG Clean Energy. As the distributed energy market continues to expand, and as the need for clean, environmentally friendly power generation increases, the management at Scuderi Clean Energy believed that the name change was necessary. ESG Clean Energy will maintain the same focus on utilizing patented technology to create and distribute energy and, at the same time, sequester close to 100% of the exhausted carbon dioxide (CO2). Contained within those same patents are ways to produce a variety of commodities with very little impact on the carbon footprint during the manufacturing process.

Nick Scuderi, President of ESG Clean Energy, said that "with the ever-changing climate that we live in and with the quest to be better stewards of our environment, we have changed our name to ESG Clean Energy." "Our focus on future projects is still the same and constantly evolving," added Olen Bielski, VP of Business Development.

ESG Clean Energy's cornerstone is on clean and efficient ways to produce energy. Through licensed patented technology, ESG Clean Energy produces electricity for the power grid, sequesters the lion share of the carbon dioxide produced, thus shrinking the carbon footprint and reducing the impact of greenhouse gases on the climate. By utilizing those same patents, during energy generation, ESG Clean Energy is able to manufacture a variety of products, along with a method of carbon capture that has virtually little or no impact on the atmosphere.

ESG Clean Energy business principles are based on the belief that environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, such as climate change, health and human rights, can affect the overall business performance of generating clean energy, creating sustainable jobs, protecting the environment and manufacturing products that are essential to everyday life. As ESG Clean Energy embraces new and exciting methods of creating energy, utilizing both clean natural gas and hydrogen, the storage of energy, manufacturing commodities and reducing the carbon footprint, they hope that they will leave a lasting impact on the habitat. ESG Clean Energy is principled in doing their share to protect the environment and to stave off climate change for generations to come.

For more information on ESG Clean Energy, please visit www.esgcleanenergy.com.

Related Links

ESG Clean Energy, LLC

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scuderi-clean-energy-changes-name-to-esg-clean-energy-300915621.html

SOURCE ESG Clean Energy, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.09.19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen blieben auch am Dienstag im Wartemodus vor den Notenbankentscheiden. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB