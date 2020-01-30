ScriptDrop's Integrated Delivery Solution Helps Increase Medication Adherence and Reduce Return to Stock for Total Health Care by 88% in Pilot Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptDrop, Inc. and Total Health Care, Inc. (THC) today announced that the return to stock (RTS) decrease for THC's Division Health Center pharmacy was 88%, effectively getting prescribed medication into the hands of more patients and increasing store ROI.

Implementation of the ScriptDrop solution into THC pharmacies began in January 2019, bringing a unique, integrated prescription delivery solution and addressing the goal THC has to help patients with mobility issues better adhere to needed medications.

"Delivery was a key tool we implemented in 2019 in an effort to increase medication adherence, and ScriptDrop was the solution that worked for us," said Adetoro Oriaifo, PharmD, MBA, Director of Pharmacy at THC. "They were the only company that did not want to manage the prescriptions; they simply wanted to handle the delivery and provide a seamless experience for our team and the patients we serve."

Marceé J. White, MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer at THC, states, "At THC, we are focused on improving the health outcomes of our patients, and this can be challenging if patients are unable to access their medications. The delivery service through ScriptDrop is a great option THC offers its patients to increase medication access."

Medication non-adherence is an issue that costs the healthcare industry up to $300 billion dollars and 125,000 preventable deaths[i] annually. Prescription delivery is a critical component in the battle for adherence, and ScriptDrop is the only solution that integrates directly into a pharmacy system to provide a seamless delivery experience for pharmacies.

"We admire Total Health Care's commitment to providing their patients with numerous options to help remain adherent to medication, delivery being a critical component," said Nick Potts, CEO of ScriptDrop. "We look forward to the continued evolution of our partnership with THC and helping to improve medication access further in 2020."

About ScriptDrop, Inc.

ScriptDrop's team of healthcare experts have revolutionized prescription delivery by seamlessly connecting pharmacies to a nationwide network of trained, professional couriers. Established in 2017, ScriptDrop partners with pharmacies, health systems and couriers to ensure patients get their needed medication as safely and efficiently as possible. With delivery options across all 50 states, ScriptDrop is the first medication delivery program that integrates directly into the pharmacists' workflow in an effort to reduce medication abandonment and improve patient outcomes. ScriptDrop is based in Columbus, Ohio, with a mission to help one billion patients, one prescription at a time.

Media Contact

Jessica Behrendsen

jessi@scriptdrop.co

614-641-0611

About Total Health Care, Inc.

Total Health Care, Incorporated (THC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to caring for everyone in our community and cares for more than 34,000 patients annually at locations throughout Greater Baltimore. THC is a Health Center Program grantee under 42 U.S.C. 254b and a deemed Public Service employee under 42 U.S.C. 233 (h).

Media Contact

Dawn Werner

dwerner@totalhealthcare.org

443-891-6099

[i] https://www.pillsy.com/articles/medication-adherence-stats

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scriptdrops-integrated-delivery-solution-helps-increase-medication-adherence-and-reduce-return-to-stock-for-total-health-care-by-88-in-pilot-store-300996394.html

SOURCE ScriptDrop