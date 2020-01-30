+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
30.01.2020 20:26:00

ScriptDrop's Integrated Delivery Solution Helps Increase Medication Adherence and Reduce Return to Stock for Total Health Care by 88% in Pilot Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptDrop, Inc. and Total Health Care, Inc. (THC) today announced that the return to stock (RTS) decrease for THC's Division Health Center pharmacy was 88%, effectively getting prescribed medication into the hands of more patients and increasing store ROI.

Implementation of the ScriptDrop solution into THC pharmacies began in January 2019, bringing a unique, integrated prescription delivery solution and addressing the goal THC has to help patients with mobility issues better adhere to needed medications.

"Delivery was a key tool we implemented in 2019 in an effort to increase medication adherence, and ScriptDrop was the solution that worked for us," said Adetoro Oriaifo, PharmD, MBA, Director of Pharmacy at THC. "They were the only company that did not want to manage the prescriptions; they simply wanted to handle the delivery and provide a seamless experience for our team and the patients we serve."  

Marceé J. White, MD, FAAP, Chief Medical Officer at THC, states, "At THC, we are focused on improving the health outcomes of our patients, and this can be challenging if patients are unable to access their medications. The delivery service through ScriptDrop is a great option THC offers its patients to increase medication access."

Medication non-adherence is an issue that costs the healthcare industry up to $300 billion dollars and 125,000 preventable deaths[i] annually. Prescription delivery is a critical component in the battle for adherence, and ScriptDrop is the only solution that integrates directly into a pharmacy system to provide a seamless delivery experience for pharmacies.

"We admire Total Health Care's commitment to providing their patients with numerous options to help remain adherent to medication, delivery being a critical component," said Nick Potts, CEO of ScriptDrop. "We look forward to the continued evolution of our partnership with THC and helping to improve medication access further in 2020." 

About ScriptDrop, Inc.

ScriptDrop's team of healthcare experts have revolutionized prescription delivery by seamlessly connecting pharmacies to a nationwide network of trained, professional couriers. Established in 2017, ScriptDrop partners with pharmacies, health systems and couriers to ensure patients get their needed medication as safely and efficiently as possible. With delivery options across all 50 states, ScriptDrop is the first medication delivery program that integrates directly into the pharmacists' workflow in an effort to reduce medication abandonment and improve patient outcomes. ScriptDrop is based in Columbus, Ohio, with a mission to help one billion patients, one prescription at a time.

Media Contact

Jessica Behrendsen

jessi@scriptdrop.co

614-641-0611

About Total Health Care, Inc.

Total Health Care, Incorporated (THC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to caring for everyone in our community and cares for more than 34,000 patients annually at locations throughout Greater Baltimore. THC is a Health Center Program grantee under 42 U.S.C. 254b and a deemed Public Service employee under 42 U.S.C. 233 (h).

Media Contact

Dawn Werner

dwerner@totalhealthcare.org

443-891-6099

[i] https://www.pillsy.com/articles/medication-adherence-stats

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scriptdrops-integrated-delivery-solution-helps-increase-medication-adherence-and-reduce-return-to-stock-for-total-health-care-by-88-in-pilot-store-300996394.html

SOURCE ScriptDrop

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise wieder im Rückwärtsgang
13:00
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
11:53
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UnitedHealth Group Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
09:37
Vontobel: derimail - (Elektro-) Autobauer mit 45% Barriere
08:53
Pharmawerte pushen den SMI
08:33
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & Biotech
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:13
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Tesla-Aktie hebt ab: Tesla mit exzellentem Zahlenwerk
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
Apple-Aktie legt zu: Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Kone bietet mit 17 Milliarden Euro anscheinend am meisten für thyssenkrupp-Aufzüge - thyssen-Aktie freundlich
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Disney+ kommt - so viel wird der Dienst in der Schweiz kosten
Dividendenstars aus der Schweiz: Diese Unternehmen bieten hohe Ausschüttungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Epidemie-Sorgen: US-Börsen leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Die heimische Börse sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Verlusten. An der Wall Street ziehen sich die Anleger zurück. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es ebenfalls gen Süden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;