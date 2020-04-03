Scripta Insights Wins a Validation Institute Health Value Award

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights , a healthcare IT solution that uses technology to create transparency, disrupt and improve the $300B self-funded pharmacy benefits marketplace, won the Silver Award in the 'Spotlight' category at the Validation Institute's virtual Health Value Awards, held on March 30th 2020. The Spotlight award is given to companies that have developed a unique or innovative program which is early in its roll out and does not yet have outcomes data.

"We are so grateful for this recognition from the Validation Institute. Their mission to provide objective third party validation of the value of healthcare technology is a great tool for buyers, and a wonderful endorsement for sellers. Our team works hard every day to help employers take control of their pharmacy spend so that ultimately their employees can better afford the medications they need," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights. "Receiving this award is powerful validation of the importance of using our technology to contribute further to innovation in the healthcare industry."

"We're impressed with Scripta's use of data analytics, AI and expert insights to create more transparency in an industry that is historically hard to navigate. We are proud to recognize them as an innovative company and look forward to witnessing their new and exciting milestones in years to come," said RD Whitney, CEO of Validation Institute.

Now in its third year, the Health Value Awards continues to recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across 30+ categories spanning the healthcare industry. Validation Institute is a membership organization made up of a network of healthcare vendors, health benefits advisors, and purchaser benefit managers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a company founded by doctors, is using technology to create transparency, disrupt and improve the $300B self-funded pharmacy benefits marketplace.

Scripta is a healthcare IT solution that delivers immediate, real savings on pharmacy benefit costs for self-insured employers, payers and their members. It empowers companies to take control of their pharmacy spend, while helping members get the medicine they need at the best possible price.

Scripta's proprietary software, Script.AI, was developed over a decade and is designed to analyze millions of pharmacy transactions in mere seconds to yield actionable insights. It uses data analytics, AI and expert insights from its P&T Committee to recognize savings opportunities that, until now, have been impossible to identify.

Scripta has saved employers and members millions of dollars on prescriptions.

For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com .

