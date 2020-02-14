14.02.2020 18:00:00

Scripps to report fourth-quarter 2019 operating results on Feb. 28

CINCINNATI, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will report fourth-quarter 2019 operating results before Nasdaq trading begins on Friday, Feb. 28.

New Scripps Logo (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company)

A conference call with the company's senior management team will follow at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Scripps will offer a live webcast of the conference call. To access the webcast, visit http://ir.scripps.com/. The webcast link can be found on that page under "upcoming events."

To access the conference call by telephone, dial (877) 336-4437 (U.S.) or (234) 720-6985 (international) and give the access code 7221941 approximately five minutes before the start of the call. Investors and analysts will need the name of the call ("Scripps earnings call") to be granted access. The public is granted access to the conference call on a listen-only basis.

A replay line will be open from 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Feb. 28 until midnight March 13. The domestic number to access the replay is (866) 207-1041 and the international number is (402) 970-0847. The access code for both numbers is 6793374.

A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time following the call. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com/ approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under "audio/video links."

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-to-report-fourth-quarter-2019-operating-results-on-feb-28-301005309.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Nachrichten

