Scout Clean Energy Taps John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout') announced today that it has strengthened its executive leadership team by adding renewables industry veteran John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

"We are excited to add John to our executive team along with myself and our COO Andrew Young," said Founder and CEO Michael Rucker. "Our business continues to grow rapidly and is successfully diversifying its asset portfolio across renewables technologies and storage and this is the right time for us to bolster our senior bench. John is joining Scout at an important time as we seek to optimize our 1.2 GW operating portfolio and bring our 5 GW pipeline of utility scale wind, solar and storage projects through development and construction over the next few years."

John brings over 25 years of electric power experience in both finance and industry to the Scout platform, including 15 years specializing in renewables. John has undertaken CFO roles at several high growth utility scale and distributed renewable developer/owner/ operator platforms and comes well equipped to help Scout navigate this next growth phase. John was formerly a Managing Director in the Global Power Team at Citigroup where he worked cross-functionally as the Banks' power sector specialist on project financings, investment and corporate banking transactions, complex commodity trades and tax equity investments. Prior to banking, John was a senior consultant at PA Consulting where he led teams conducting market price forecasts and analyses for project financings and M&A transactions.

"I am impressed with the high caliber of talent that Scout has assembled in its development and asset management teams and I am proud to add my skills and experience to the company" said Clapp. "It's an exciting time to join as Scout is executing on a set of large scale and high-quality renewable projects for its customers and investment partners."

About Scout Clean Energy



Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a renewable energy developer, owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with over 1,200 MW of operating assets. Scout is actively developing a 5,000 MW portfolio of onshore wind, solar PV, and battery storage projects across 14 US states. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

About Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners



Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over $8 billion of equity in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing a total enterprise value of $28.7 billion or 19.5 GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale wind power, solar PV, peaking power and grid support, biomass, battery storage and 'micro-grid' installations in the US, UK and Australia.

