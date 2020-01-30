+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
30.01.2020 20:26:00

Scott's Cheap Flights Reveals Results From First Annual State Of Cheap Flights Report

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Scott's Cheap Flights, an email subscription service that sends cheap flight alerts to its 2+ million members, recently surveyed more than 2,000 Scott's Cheap Flights members—and dove deep into our own data—to look at how consumers are traveling now and how things may change in the coming year. With today being 'National Plan For Vacation Day', we are happy to present our first annual Report on the State of Cheap Flights. In this report we will look at how consumers are spending on travel, how they choose flights, where they're going, and how much they're spending to get there.

"With travel at the top of so many new year's resolutions, getting a cheap flight is essential," Founder and Chief Flight Expert Scott Keyes said. "Fortunately, we're all living in the Golden Age of Cheap Flights—it's never been cheaper to travel overseas as it is today. Scott's Cheap Flights members tell us people assume they have secret trust funds fueling their overseas trips, but the truth is they've simply discovered that there's no need to overpay for flights ever again."

Some noteworthy findings from our State of Cheap Flights report include:

  • People plan to travel more in 2020: More than half of respondents said they plan to take more trips in 2020 than they did in 2019. Only 11% said they would take fewer trips this year. For the majority of people, that means taking 2-3 international trips in 2020.
  • Europe still tops bucket lists:Europe is a destination of interest for 80% of respondents, with Asia and Australia & New Zealand distant second and third choices.
  • And, people would give up a lot of other things instead of travel:67% would give up pizza for a year, 65% would give up social media for a year and 17% would give up dating for a year.

To access the full report please click here.

About Scott's Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott's Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members.

Media Contact:
Andrew Hickey
andrew@scottscheapflights.com
scottscheapflights.com

SOURCE Scott's Cheap Flights

