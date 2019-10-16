+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
16.10.2019 02:03:00

Scott Smith Joins Spire's Leadership Team

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Smith recently joined Spire as president of Spire Storage and Spire STL Pipeline. In this role, he leads the company's operations and commercialization of natural gas storage facilities in Wyoming and pipelines serving Spire Missouri East and other midwestern U.S. markets.

Scott Smith has joined Spire as President of Spire Storage and Spire STL Pipeline

Smith brings more than 30 years of energy industry experience to Spire. Most recently, he served as president & CEO of Midstream Energy Holdings, which develops and operates midstream assets in North America. He's also held leadership positions with Black & Veatch, Lukens Energy Group, Southern Company and Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO).

"Spire has a long history of providing safe and reliable energy to the communities it serves," Smith said. "At the same time, the company is growing, innovating and expanding its midstream services—all to find new and improved ways of connecting people and energy. That balance of an established, yet transformative company, is what excites me about joining the Spire team."

Smith is based out of Spire's Houston office.

He has served in various board and leadership roles with the Southern Gas Association, West University Little League, and the Houston Arts Fund. He and his wife, Katie, have two children.

To learn more about Spire, visit www.SpireEnergy.com.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business and pursuing growth through 1) growing organically, 2) investing in infrastructure, 3) acquiring and integrating, and 4) innovating and advancing technology. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Media Contact:
Raegan Johnson
314-575-4111
Raegan.Johnson@SpireEnergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-smith-joins-spires-leadership-team-300939220.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.

