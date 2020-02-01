Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, Named the 13th CEO/EVP of the American Pharmacists Association

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announced today that Scott J. Knoer, MS, PharmD, FASHP, has been named the 13th Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President of APhA.

Dr. Knoer is the Chief Pharmacy Officer of the Cleveland Clinic, overseeing nearly 1,600 pharmacy FTEs at the Clinic's 1,300-bed tertiary care referral hospital, its clinics and cancer center, 18 family health centers and 11 community hospitals in the Cleveland area. He officially assumes his duties July 1, 2020. He succeeds Thomas E. Menighan, who has served as CEO/EVP of APhA for the past 11 years, and last year announced his plans to retire in 2020.

"I am humbled and honored to be named APhA's 13th Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President," said Dr. Knoer. "I have advocated hard for pharmacy throughout my career, and I'm excited to officially represent the entire profession, helping APhA to empower pharmacists to care for patients.

"Health care is transforming at a staggering pace," Dr. Knoer continued. "While innovative medications are treating diseases once thought incurable, they often come at a price that is unsustainable for society. APhA will not only fight so pharmacists can care for their patients, but we will also fight to ensure that patients have access to affordable drug therapy."

Prior to joining the Cleveland Clinic in 2011, Dr. Knoer held leadership positions in pharmacy at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Fairview, Minn., the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Tex., and the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy.

"We are thrilled to announce Scott Knoer as the next CEO/EVP of the American Pharmacists Association," said Brad Tice, PharmD, MBA, FAPhA, President of APhA. "Scott brings a tremendous track record of leadership and organizational growth that will help drive APhA and the profession forward. He will be able to build on the tremendous work and foundation laid by Tom Menighan and previous CEOs of APhA to take the organization to even greater heights. His experience across the healthcare ecosystem will be vital in helping the association navigate and strengthen the profession's position as we move forward in this critical time for the profession in an increasingly complex healthcare system."

"Congratulations to Dr. Knoer on his selection as the CEO of APhA to succeed me on July 1," said APhA CEO/EVP Thomas E. Menighan, BPharm, MBA, ScD (Hon). "I am pleased with the board's diligence and their excellent selection. Scott brings tremendous talents, perspectives and experiences to us. I look forward to optimizing the transition."

Stanley Martin Associates of Washington, D.C., assisted in the search.

About the American Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association, founded in 1852 as the American Pharmaceutical Association, is a 501 (c)(6) organization, representing 60,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others interested in advancing the profession. APhA is dedicated to helping all pharmacists improve medication use and advance patient care and is the first and largest association of pharmacists in the United States. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-j-knoer-ms-pharmd-fashp-named-the-13th-ceoevp-of-the-american-pharmacists-association-300997315.html

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association