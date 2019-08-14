|
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors About its Investigation into Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)
NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Greenlane Holdings stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
Since selling more than 6 million common shares of Greenlane Holdings stock at $17.00 per share in April 2019, the Company's shares have traded as low as $7.38, or more than 55% of its IPO price.
What You Can Do
If you purchased or otherwise own Greenlane Holdings stock, have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
CONTACT:
Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-about-its-investigation-into-greenlane-holdings-inc-gnln-300901759.html
SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
