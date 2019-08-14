14.08.2019 19:12:00

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors About its Investigation into Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane Holdings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNLN) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.  If you purchased or otherwise own Greenlane Holdings stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Since selling more than 6 million common shares of Greenlane Holdings stock at $17.00 per share in April 2019, the Company's shares have traded as low as $7.38, or more than 55% of its IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Greenlane Holdings stock, have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Jonathan Zimmerman
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-reminds-investors-about-its-investigation-into-greenlane-holdings-inc-gnln-300901759.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:49
Ölpreise steigen deutlich wegen Entspannung im Handelskonflikt
08:46
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
06:23
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Umfrage: Merkel sympathischste Politikerin
Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Warren Buffett-Aktien: So wählt das Orakel von Omaha seine Investments aus
Etihad Airways setzt auf Schweizer Blockchain-Unternehmen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen auf rotem Terrain
Swiss Life-Aktie unentschlossen: Swiss Life steigert im Halbjahr unerwartet Betriebsgewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Auch die Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett waren in Verkaufslaune. Die Wall Street entwickelt sich sehr schwach. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB