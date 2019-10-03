+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 19:40:00

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Axogen, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - AXGN

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Axogen, Inc. ("Axogen") (NASDAQ: AXGN) breached their fiduciary duties to Axogen and its shareholders.  If you are an Axogen shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Axogen's Board of Directors (the "Board") made, or caused Axogen to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Axogen's business, operations, prospects, and financial health.  Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) Axogen increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) Axogen's pricing alienated customers and threatened Axogen's growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of Axogen's product market; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) Axogen depended on a small number of surgeons paid to generate sales; (6) Axogen's inventory model could reasonably lead to channel stuffing; (7) Axogen incentivized sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) Axogen encouraged sales representatives to backdate revenue, artificially inflating metrics; (9) Axogen lacked adequate internal controls to prevent these problems; (10) Axogen's key operating metrics were overstated; and (11) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Axogen's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported allegations of channel stuffing and backdating of revenue, possible overstatement of active accounts, unsustainable growth, and "risks relating to pay-to-play and anti-kickback laws."  On this news, Axogen's share price declined almost 31% over three days.

What You Can Do

If you are an Axogen shareholder, you may have legal claims against Axogen's directors and officers.  If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. 

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP 
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169
844-818-6982 
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scottscott-attorneys-at-law-llp-investigating-axogen-incs-directors-and-officers-for-breach-of-fiduciary-duties--axgn-300930744.html

SOURCE Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:34
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In den USA kommt es zu einer Stabilisierung. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB