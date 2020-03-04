04.03.2020 23:57:00

Scotiabank decreases prime lending rate

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is decreasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 3.45 per cent from 3.95 per cent, effective March 5, 2020.

Scotiabank (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 100,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2020), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

