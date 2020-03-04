Scotiabank decreases prime lending rate

TORONTO, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank announced today that it is decreasing its Canadian dollar prime lending rate to 3.45 per cent from 3.95 per cent, effective March 5, 2020.

About Scotiabank

SOURCE Scotiabank