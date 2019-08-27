27.08.2019 12:02:00

Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable October 29, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019:

Common Shares

  • Dividend No. 601 of $0.90 per share;

Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares

  • Series 30, Dividend No. 38 of $0.113750 per share;
  • Series 31, Dividend No. 18 of $0.167679 per share;
  • Series 32, Dividend No. 36 of $0.128938 per share;
  • Series 33, Dividend No. 15 of $0.189104 per share;
  • Series 34, Dividend No. 15 of $0.343750 per share;
  • Series 36, Dividend No. 14 of $0.343750 per share;
  • Series 38, Dividend No. 12 of $0.303125 per share;
  • Series 40, Dividend No. 4 of $0.303125 per share;

Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). As previously announced, until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, the Bank has discontinued the issuance of common shares from treasury under the Plan. Purchases of common shares under the Plan will be made by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as agent under the Plan, in the secondary market at the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan). All brokerage commissions or service charges in connection with such purchases will be paid by the Bank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:30
DAX: Attacke abgewehrt
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Es gibt Altnerativen zu Fleisch
09:06
Anleger bleiben skeptisch
26.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.08.19
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nationalbank dürfte wegen Frankenstärke weiter interveniert haben
Glencore investiert Millionen in kanadische First Cobalt
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
SMI und DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Experte: Bitcoin lässt den Goldkurs steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX notiert etwas höher. Die jüngsten Entspannungssignale im US-chinesischen Handelszwist sorgten an den Märkten in Fernost mehrheitlich für eine Erholung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB