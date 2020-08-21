21.08.2020 02:02:00

Scorpion Airs First Episode of New Podcast Called 'The Family Law Show'

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, an award-winning digital marketing and technology company, has just released the premiere episode of "The Family Law Show," a new podcast created specifically for family law attorneys.

The podcast, which airs monthly, covers a wide range of topics related to the business and marketing side of running a law practice. Each episode features a guest family law attorney, along with digital marketing experts who have experience managing thousands of attorney campaigns all across the United States.

The first episode features Jonathan Merel, one of Chicago's most prominent divorce attorneys. In the episode, Merel speaks with host Enrique Figureroa and John Wright, Vice President of Sales at Scorpion, about the importance of building strong business partnerships, which includes finding the right marketing partner for your firm. Merel shares his personal journey of going out on his own and how having the support of a reliable marketing partner has made all the difference in his firm's success.

Future episodes will cover the topics of reviews and reputation, digital advertising, the importance of your brand, what matters in reporting, and the client journey.

Figureroa says "The Family Law Show" is a valuable resource for family law attorneys who are looking to strengthen and grow their practices.

"There's a lot of competition out there for family law firms, so they have to be strategic about how to stay visible and competitive — especially in the current state of affairs where attorneys have faced unforeseen business challenges in 2020," Figureroa said. "'The Family Law Show' gives our viewers a chance to hear the experiences of other attorneys, learn about the latest trends and best practices from our marketing experts, and walk away with some actionable tips they can apply to their own firms. We encourage all family law attorneys to tune in for the show!"

Listen to the "The Family Law Show" presented by Scorpion by visiting www.Scorpion.co/The-Family-Law-Show.

About Scorpion

Scorpion provides an industry-leading digital marketing, operations, and technology platform for local, service-based businesses. To learn more about Scorpion, please visit www.Scorpion.co

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scorpion-airs-first-episode-of-new-podcast-called-the-family-law-show-301116082.html

SOURCE Scorpion

