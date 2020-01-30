+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
30.01.2020 14:48:00

ScoreSense® Leverages Machine Learning to Take Its Customer Experience to the Next Level

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide customers with the most personalized credit experience possible, One Technologies, LLC has partnered with data management innovator Arrikto Inc. (https://www.arrikto.com/) to incorporate Machine Learning (ML) into its ScoreSense® credit platform.

ScoreSense, www.ScoreSense.com (PRNewsfoto/One Technologies, LLC)

"To truly empower consumers to take control of their financial future, we must rely on insights from real data—not on assumptions and guesswork," said Halim Kucur, Chief Product Officer at One Technologies, LLC. The innovations we have introduced provide data-driven intelligence about customers' needs and wants before they know this information themselves."

"ScoreSense delivers state-of-the-art credit information through their ongoing investment in the most cutting-edge machine learning products the industry has to offer," said Constantinos Venetsanopoulos, Founder and CEO of Arrikto Inc. "Our partnership has been a big success because One Technologies aligns seamlessly with the most forward-looking developers in the ML space and understands the tremendous value of data for serving customers better."

ScoreSense (https://www.scoresense.com) serves as a one-stop digital resource where consumers can access credit scores and reports from all three main credit bureaus—TransUnion®, Equifax®, and Experian®—and comprehensively pinpoint the factors which are most affecting their credit.  

About One Technologies

One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit.

One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/.

Media Contact 

Laura Marvin
JConnelly for One Technologies
646-922-7774
OT@jconnelly.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scoresense-leverages-machine-learning-to-take-its-customer-experience-to-the-next-level-300995934.html

SOURCE One Technologies, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölpreise wieder im Rückwärtsgang
13:00
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
11:53
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UnitedHealth Group Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Boston Scientific Corp
09:37
Vontobel: derimail - (Elektro-) Autobauer mit 45% Barriere
08:53
Pharmawerte pushen den SMI
08:33
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & Biotech
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
24.01.20
Schroders: Acht Dinge, die Anleger über Energiespeicher wissen müssen
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis erhöht nach starkem Geschäftsjahr die Dividende
Tesla-Aktie hebt vorbörslich ab: Tesla mit exzellentem Zahlenwerk
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Roche wächst und steigert Gewinn markant
Apple-Aktie legt zu: Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Kone bietet mit 17 Milliarden Euro anscheinend am meisten für thyssenkrupp-Aufzüge - thyssen-Aktie freundlich
Das Schicksal von Aktien, die Starinvestor Warren Buffett aus seinem Depot geworfen hat
So geht es mit dem Bitcoin nach dem Top-Ereignis des Jahres weiter
Epidemie-Sorgen: SMI und DAX unter starkem Druck -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben
Disney+ kommt - so viel wird der Dienst in der Schweiz kosten
Dividendenstars aus der Schweiz: Diese Unternehmen bieten hohe Ausschüttungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Epidemie-Sorgen: SMI und DAX unter starkem Druck -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben
Die heimische Börse sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit kräftigen Verlusten. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag gen Süden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;