Score Tickets To AO21? Official Partner Of The Australian Open, TMGM Launches New Online Tennis Game With Over $20K In Prizes!

SYDNEY, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an Official Partner of the popular tennis tournament in a multi-year partnership, TMGM has released a first-of-its-kind online tennis game competition for fans ahead of the AO21 in February. The game is free to play, and available in most countries worldwide at tmgm.tennis. There are over AUD$20,000 worth of prizes up for grabs to qualifying players with the highest scores.

The game, aptly titled TMGM Open, is available on both mobile and desktop. It's an interactive points-driven game with a retro-style interface design that unfolds within a tennis court. The in-game competing characters are a bull and a bear, serving as a homage to the competitive trading world.

In first-person gameplay, players serve and score points through various levels of difficulty, while high scores are subsequently recorded on a leaderboard. More information about the game's scoring system and player rules can be found attmgm.tennis.

Mass participation is anticipated as the game launches largely due to the significant prizes promoted. The top 3 Grand Prizes list the most coveted rewards - taking a player from the digitalised TMGM court to the real Australian Open court in February 2021.

Those top 3 prizes include 2 tickets to the popular AO21 Men's Final (1st place), Semi-Finals (2nd place) and Quarter Finals (3rd place) with each including return air fares and accommodation in Melbourne; and large cash trading bonuses (ranging from USD$500 to USD$1,000) for use on TMGM's online trading platform.

While prizes are open to players worldwide, current COVID-19 travel restrictions require Entrants to reside in Australia to be eligible to claim ticket attendance prizes.

The competition kicked off this month on 12th January, 2021 and will end on 14th February, 2021. Winners will be selected based on game leaderboard position on 15th February, 2021 by TMGM. To participate in the competition, and be eligible for the prizes, the contestant will need to meet the requirements listed in TMGM's Terms & Conditions.

TMGM states that the Winners will be notified within 24 hours of the Competition Close on 14th February, 2021, by phone call and email. Entering the competition is simple: Entrants need to join the game, agree to the Terms & Conditions and provide valid basic information.

