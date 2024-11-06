|
06.11.2024 19:45:16
SCOR - Proposed public offer for MRM: price adjusted
Press release
November 6, 2024 - N° 16
Proposed public offer for MRM: price adjusted
To read this information in full, please confirm that you have read and understood the disclaimer on SCOR’s website here.
*
* *
|
SCOR, a leading global reinsurer
As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com
|
Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com
Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com
|
All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.
Attachment
Analysen zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.
