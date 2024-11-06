Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SCOR - Proposed public offer for MRM: price adjusted

SCOR
39.83 CHF -9.85%
Press release
November 6, 2024 - N° 16

Proposed public offer for MRM: price adjusted

To read this information in full, please confirm that you have read and understood the disclaimer on SCOR’s website here.

*

*        *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer

 

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

 

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.4 billion in 2023 and serves clients in around 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

 

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

  		Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

 

 

Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com

 

 

Follow us on LinkedIn



 

All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

Attachment


