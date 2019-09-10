<
10.09.2019 17:45:46

SCOR Investment Partners completes the acquisition of Coriolis Capital

Press Release
September 10, 2019 - N° 30

SCOR Investment Partners completes
the acquisition of Coriolis Capital

SCOR Investment Partners, SCOR’s portfolio management company, has completed the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Coriolis Capital Limited, with effect from today. SCOR Investment Partners has obtained all the necessary approvals from relevant regulators, notably the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

The acquisition, which was announced on May 23, 2019, enables SCOR to accelerate its development in the field of ILS, as outlined in its strategic plan "Quantum Leap”.

*

*         *

Contact details

Media
Anette Rey
+33 (0)1 58 44 82 82
arey@scor.com

Investor Relations
Ian Kelly
+44 (0)203 207 8561
ikelly@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2018 reference document filed on March 4, 2019, under number D.19-0092 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting”.

Attachment

