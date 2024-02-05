Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.02.2024 20:05:41

SCOR adopts blockchain certification with Wiztrust

Press release
05 February 2024 - N° 01

SCOR adopts blockchain
certification with Wiztrust

To secure the information it publishes on its website and distributes, particularly to the media, analysts and investors, SCOR is now using the Wiztrust blockchain certification platform. Certification via Wiztrust helps to safeguard against the growing problem of corporate and financial "fake news” by giving each published document a unique fingerprint in the blockchain. This means that, if in doubt, recipients can verify the authenticity of documents they receive with a simple "drag and drop” on wiztrust.com.

Alexandre Garcia, Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs, comments: "Given the rise of misinformation in today’s corporate world, we are delighted to be able to ensure the transparency and security of our content for all our stakeholders with this simple and effective solution.”

*

*        *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer

 

As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

 

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

 

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

  		Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

 

 

Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
tfossard@scor.com

 

 

Follow us on LinkedIn



 

All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

 

Attachment


