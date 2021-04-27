|
27.04.2021 16:22:29
SCOR accelerates its transition to Net-Zero and announces ambitious carbon reduction targets for its invested assets
Press Release
April 27, 2021 - N° 9
To deliver on its public pledge to become Net-Zero on investments by 2050, SCOR announces that it will reduce the carbon intensity of its corporate bonds and listed equities portfolio by 27% by 20251. This science-based interim target, set in accordance with the Inaugural 2025 Target Setting Protocol developed by the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, will be achieved by selecting best-in-class companies in high-emitting sectors with active engagement to ensure effective impact on the real economy. The Group will regularly disclose its progress in full transparency.
The Group also announces the publication of its 2020 Sustainable Investment Report, reporting significant progress in both improving resilience and monitoring impacts of investment decisions.
François de Varenne, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments, comments: "Over the past years, SCOR has demonstrated its strong commitment to contribute to the fight against climate change and to actively integrate environmental, social and governance dimensions in its investment decisions. As a responsible investor, SGI achieved key milestones in 2020, by joining the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance and by signing the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge. Through these new interim Net-Zero targets, SGI is going a step further in its commitment to financing the sustainable development of economy and society.”
SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer
SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.
SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.
For more information, visit: www.scor.com.
1 End of 2024 carbon intensity calculated on scopes 1, 2 and 3 compared to end of 2019
