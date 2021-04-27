SMI 11’079 -0.7%  SPI 14’275 -0.7%  Dow 33’928 -0.2%  DAX 15’244 -0.3%  Euro 1.1037 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.3%  Gold 1’783 0.1%  Bitcoin 50’032 1.2%  Dollar 0.9135 -0.1%  Öl 66.0 0.3% 

SCOR Aktie [Symbol: SCR / Valor: 2844943]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2021 16:22:29

SCOR accelerates its transition to Net-Zero and announces ambitious carbon reduction targets for its invested assets

SCOR
28.03 EUR 0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release
April 27, 2021 - N° 9

SCOR accelerates its transition to Net-Zero and announces ambitious carbon reduction targets for its invested assets

To deliver on its public pledge to become Net-Zero on investments by 2050, SCOR announces that it will reduce the carbon intensity of its corporate bonds and listed equities portfolio by 27% by 20251. This science-based interim target, set in accordance with the Inaugural 2025 Target Setting Protocol developed by the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, will be achieved by selecting best-in-class companies in high-emitting sectors with active engagement to ensure effective impact on the real economy. The Group will regularly disclose its progress in full transparency.

The Group also announces the publication of its 2020 Sustainable Investment Report, reporting significant progress in both improving resilience and monitoring impacts of investment decisions.

François de Varenne, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments, comments: "Over the past years, SCOR has demonstrated its strong commitment to contribute to the fight against climate change and to actively integrate environmental, social and governance dimensions in its investment decisions. As a responsible investor, SGI achieved key milestones in 2020, by joining the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance and by signing the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge. Through these new interim Net-Zero targets, SGI is going a step further in its commitment to financing the sustainable development of economy and society.

*

*       *
Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33 (0)1 58 44 79 19
jguilbert@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com
LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 16 billion in 2020, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

1 End of 2024 carbon intensity calculated on scopes 1, 2 and 3 compared to end of 2019

Attachment


﻿

Nachrichten zu SCOR SE Prov. Regpt.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Gelingt es Ihnen als Anleger, die besten Dividenden-Aktien zu identifizieren, können Sie doppelt profitieren: von der Kurssteigerung und der Dividendenzahlung. Im Marktausblick morgen um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen ein Börsen-Profi, wie Sie die besten Dividenden-Aktien für Ihr Portfolio finden.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Inside

15:11 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ams - kompensiert Osram einen möglichen Apple-Rückzug?
14:16 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
13:29 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:40 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
09:14 Marktüberblick: Tesla nachbörslich unter Druck
08:41 Das Warten auf Impulse
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie stärker: Trotz Gewinnwachstum vorsichtig - Fortschritten bei Verkäufen - Börsengang von E-Mobilität?
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Novartis-Aktie etwas tiefer: Im ersten Quartal weiterhin die Zurückhaltung der Patienten gespürt
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Kryptowährungen erholen sich von Einbruch
UBS-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Mehr als erwartet verdient - Veränderungen im Management
ams-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Vertrag mit CEO Alexander Everke um drei Jahre verlängert
Dow Jones zum Sitzungsende etwas leichter -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX legt schlussendlich leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Cathie Wood und Warren Buffett könnten unterschiedlicher nicht sein - warum das für Anleger ein Vorteil ist
Kryptowährungen bei Investoren so beliebt wie nie
So könnte sich Bidens geplante Steuererhöhung auf den Bitcoin-Kurs auswirken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit