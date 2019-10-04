Scope Technologies Unveils 38% Lower Price of Condensed RoofScopeX Roof Measurement Report

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies has announced that its RoofScopeX, a condensed aerial roof measurement report that revolutionizes the roofing industry, is now only $11 per report.

It's time for all contractors to toss the tape measure and get off the ladder. At $11, RoofScopeX is an affordable, powerful and innovative way to create takeoff reports for roofing.

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of takeoff reports to aid contractors in landing more jobs and increasing annual revenues. Scope Technologies' suite of reports supports roofers, increases productivity and champions accuracy in the construction industry.

"These reports are a time-saving, affordable sales tool that help establish my credibility and earn my customer's business." - Brett Etz, Sales and Operations, RoofMasters of the South, LLC

Scope Technologies believes that, at its new, lower price, RoofScopeX will simplify and streamline the construction estimate process. In addition, ordering a RoofScopeX for every appointment can save contractors money, gas and valuable time - all while making a strong impression on customers.

RoofScopeX's price has dropped by 38%, making it the best value on a condensed aerial takeoff report in the industry.

"I have Scope Technologies create hundreds of RoofScopeX reports a month. These quick reports make getting new business easier, faster and much more efficient." - Breiden Gamble, Operations Manager, Intermountain West

"We couldn't be more excited to make our software more easily available to contractors," said Jerod Raisch the company's founder. "Using real-time data and offering services like 'Text-to-Scope' and the new estimate generator, ProDocs, we are stepping up our game as leaders in aerial takeoff reports. Our passion to put the contractor first drives our design. We know the pain points in the industry and answer them with every product and service."

Scope Technologies is a construction software company founded in 2013. They service contractors who need a more effective way to create estimates that don't involve driving out to every potential client's home and climbing up on a ladder to get home measurements. They specialize in using the latest in aerial imagery and software to streamline the measuring and estimating process by delivering accurate, affordable and timely takeoff reports for the contractor, architect, engineer, insurance adjustor and more.

Please contact Scope Technologies at 877-689-9207 or info@roofscope.com to learn more about all they can offer.

