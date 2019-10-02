ScooterBug Expands to Anaheim and Unveils New Mobility Reservation Website for Orlando Visitors

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 20 years after revolutionizing the tourist mobility industry in Orlando and Las Vegas, ScooterBug, Inc. is bringing its purpose-built electric convenience vehicles (ECVs), single and double strollers and wheelchairs to Anaheim. Dedicated websites for Orlando and Anaheim highlight ScooterBug's new, expanded equipment line and offer the convenience of 24-hour reservations.

ScooterBug offers convenient, ready-to-go rental equipment on-site at popular hotels and resorts near Orlando and Anaheim theme parks. This unique partnership saves guests time by eliminating the need to go off-site or coordinate a meeting for equipment pickup. Notably, all ScooterBug single and double strollers comply with park guidelines announced earlier this year.

"We're extremely excited to bring the ScooterBug company to Anaheim," said CEO Andrew Kindfuller. "Our equipment provides an effortless ride, preserving guests' time and energy for the things that matter most. Anaheim visitors will experience the same quality of care that tourists have come to expect from the ScooterBug brand."

New Reservation Website, Delivery Vehicles & Promotional Tools

As part of its expansion, ScooterBug launched a new reservation website for both Orlando and Anaheim. The intuitive website reflects real-time availability, equipment features and optional accessories. In just a few simple steps, users confirm reservation details, accept all terms and provide a credit card to secure the rental – resulting in convenient, adventure-ready equipment waiting at the hotel.

"Reaching destinations with ease begins long before travelers take flight," said the company's CMO Mark Schmidt. "Our new reservation website is user-friendly, and our services remove the burden of traveling with extra equipment. The website reflects our strategic alliance with hotel and resort partners and demonstrates ScooterBug's leadership in the tourist and fleet mobility sector."

Hotel and resort partners will appreciate ScooterBug's optional on-site kiosks with "rent now" capabilities and promotional materials. Meanwhile, guests and vacationers will benefit from the company's investment in a new fleet of delivery vehicles and rental equipment. ScooterBug will continue to provide professional phone support daily from 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern.

Visit http://www.scooterbug.com/orlando and http://www.scooterbug.com/anaheim to have fun and keep rolling. ScooterBug can also be reached through previous URLs or by calling 1-800-726-8284.

About ScooterBug, Inc.

Safely moving over 10 million people annually, ScooterBug is wholly owned by Safemark, the leader in technology-enabled security, mobility and guest amenity solutions. Together, with worldwide partners in hospitality, entertainment and leisure, remarkable guest experience is achieved, and untapped profits are realized through time-tested revenue share programs.

