Scoot partners with Insider to power personalized multi channel experiences amid travel restrictions

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines and one of the world's best low-cost airlines, continues to roll out new initiatives to engage its customers even as the global spread of COVID-19 continues to prolong the lifting of travel restrictions. To further enhance the experience on their digital channels, Scoot deployed Insider's AI-powered platform to create personalized, multichannel experiences for customers on its website.

Using Insider's AI-Powered Platform , Scoot became even more operationally agile, releasing travel requirements at different parts of the customer journey and communicating flexibility options on its website quickly, addressing the fluidity of global travel regulations with agility. Insider's AI-backed segmentation module has also enabled the airline to serve relevant web push messages to users with a high likelihood of booking a flight.

"Our partnership with Insider has been instrumental in how we support our customers in these challenging times. Scoot's motto has always been to re-define the customer experience in the low-cost sector, and a large part of this overall experience is delivered via our digital channels. Insider has been a valuable partner in improving our overall site engagement and new customer acquisitions with personalized overlays and engagement features. The ease of use of the platform has also enabled us to be operationally agile and so keep our customers abreast of the latest changes in travel regulations." said Calvin Chan, Chief Commercial Officer of Scoot.

The airline will continue to invest in providing a personalized, multichannel experience for its customers. Visitors to the website will benefit from Smart Recommendations based on their previous browsing history for a more relevant user experience. Exit surveys will enable Scoot to improve its customer experience constantly.

Patrick Steinbrenner, Managing Director APAC of Insider , said, "We're proud to power digital experiences for one of the world's best low-cost airlines and are happy to have supported them during this pandemic. For the post-COVID recovery phase, we will be stepping up our partnership even further to deliver personalized journeys for Scoot's customers across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels."

About Insider

Insider is a cross-channel marketing platform that enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with a built-in AI intent engine, and orchestrateindividualized customer experiences at scale. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver experiences across channels like Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , Messaging Apps (WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, RCS), Ads , and more.

Recently, Insider announced its $32 Million Series C funding round, led by Riverwood Capital and joined by Sequoia, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider was featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and was named the #1 leader on G2's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids, with a 4.6/5 rating based 100% on user reviews, 18 quarters in a row. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

Many of the most prestigious Fortune 500 companies and top brands in retail, automotive, and travel use Insider to deliver AI-backed personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 800 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, Samsung, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Allianz, BBVA, Dominos, Avon, and CNN.

Media Enquiry

Ankesh Sagar, ankesh.sagar@useinsider.com

SOURCE Insider