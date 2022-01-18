SMI 12’633 0.9%  SPI 16’029 0.9%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’934 0.3%  Euro 1.0432 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’302 0.7%  Gold 1’820 0.1%  Bitcoin 38’522 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9143 0.1%  Öl 86.5 0.1% 
18.01.2022 01:00:00

Sciwind Biosciences Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in Phase 2b Clinical Trial Evaluating XW003, its Lead GLP-1 Drug Candidate, for the Treatment of Obesity

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced the initiation of patient dosing in its Phase 2b clinical trial of XW003 in patients with obesity. XW003 is a novel, long-lasting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog developed at Sciwind Biosciences. It has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, and induced dose-dependent weight reductions in early clinical trials.

The multi-center, randomized, open-label, active-controlled Phase 2b trial plans to evaluate once-weekly subcutaneous administration of XW003 in approximately 200 patients with obesity. Participants in the trial, which is being conducted in Australia and New Zealand, will be treated with study drugs for up to 26 weeks, followed by a 5-week treatment-free follow-up period. The objective of the study is to evaluate safety, tolerability, and treatment efficacy of XW003 in obese patients.  Top-line data are expected in the second half of 2022. In addition, as part of the overall development program for XW003, a separate trial in Chinese patients with obesity is also underway.

"We are very pleased to continue the rapid advancement of XW003 through clinical development. Initiation of patient dosing in this multi-center, international study for the treatment of obesity is another important milestone for the company and a strong testament to our team's dedication and capability," said Dr. Hai Pan, founder and CEO of Sciwind. "We are committed to continuing the development of XW003, as well as other drug candidates in Sciwind's pipeline, for the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and NASH."

About Sciwind
Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates. Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutics delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciwind-biosciences-announces-initiation-of-patient-dosing-in-phase-2b-clinical-trial-evaluating-xw003-its-lead-glp-1-drug-candidate-for-the-treatment-of-obesity-301461794.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.

Irene Brunner: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Corporate Actions – Was Privatanleger Wissen sollten | BX Swiss TV

Was gibt es für Privatanleger bei Corporate Actions zu beachten? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Irene Brunner, Head Exchange Traded Solutions Switzerland; BNP Paribas, welche Themen die Anleger aktuell beschäftigt und wie sich die kürzlichen Corporate Actions bei IBM und Daimler auf die Produkte am Markt auswirken.

