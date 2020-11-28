SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’390 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

28.11.2020 15:00:00

Sciton Marketing Levels Up: Launches Inaugural Digital Campaign

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, launches a new advertising series "You Deserve Better, You Deserve Sciton" to coincide with the holiday season.

Sciton, Because Results Matter

"Sciton is no longer the industry's best kept secret," shares Lacee J. Naik, Vice President of Marketing & PR

Fall and winter are traditionally the best time of year to undergo aesthetic laser treatments due to less time spent in the sun and more time spent indoors. Sciton capitalizes on this with a robust ad campaign that reaches consumers where they are spending the most of their time during quarantine: on Facebook, Instagram, Google and LinkedIn.

The series of five ads launched on Black Friday will run through the Spring with a focus on Sciton's competitive advantage of faster, more comfortable treatments, superior technologies crafted in the USA and expectations that exceed reality.

"Sciton is no longer the industry's best kept secret," shares Lacee J. Naik, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "We are the physicians' choice and deliver the results patients desire."

Prominently featured in the ads is Sciton's newest mJOULE™ platform, the biggest advancement in the history of pulsed light based technology. Sciton's breakthrough device houses two unsurpassed treatments: BBLHERO and MOXI™.

Redefining "lunchtime treatments", MOXI is for active people who do not have time for downtime. The treatment improves initial signs of sun damage and aging by fixing uneven pigmentation and improving the general tone and texture of skin in just one 20 minute treatment.

Touted as "the most significant advance in pulsed broad-spectrum light in 20 years"1, BBL HERO treats the entire body with Forever Young BBL+™ and Forever Body™ for dramatic tonal and textural improvements anywhere on the body in a quarter of the time.

"It is time to let the industry know who Sciton really is," states Aaron Burton, Sciton's CEO. "We aren't afraid to swim against the current. We take the time to innovate and bring the best products to market, while using our craftsmanship to build systems that last. The result is a long-lasting partnership that results in a win-win for the patients and practices."

"With eight consecutive growth years under our belts, Sciton is ready to take the aesthetic industry by storm," says Robb Brindley, Vice President of Sales, North America. "Sciton invests in its technology and people with an unwavering commitment to reliable quality and customer care."

Watch the ads in action here: https://www.youtube.com/c/Sciton/videos

ABOUT SCITON
Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

Instagram: @Sciton_Inc

1Board certified dermatologist, Patrick Bitter, MD, Los Gatos, CA

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciton-marketing-levels-up-launches-inaugural-digital-campaign-301181283.html

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

