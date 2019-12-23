SciTech Development, LLC Announces FDA Acceptance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for ST-001 nanoFenretinide in Patients with T-Cell Lymphoma

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted SciTech Development's Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for ST-001 nanoFenretinide, an experimental treatment for T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

The FDA approved IND provides clearance for ST-001 nanoFenretinide to enter the clinic. SciTech's Phase I clinical trial will be conducted at the Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL) under the guidance and direction of Timothy M. Kuzel, MD, FACP, Samuel G Taylor III MD Professor of Oncology, Chief, Division of Hematology/Oncology/Cell Therapy; Deputy Director, Clinical Affairs, Rush University Cancer Center (Principal Investigator, PI). The study is planned to enroll patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) T-Cell NHL and is scheduled to begin in mid-2020 with the potential to advance to a registration trial in late 2021.

"The IND approval is an important step to enabling the collection of first-in-human safety data for nanoFenretinide. We hope to provide required data for eventual full registration of this potential treatment for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma to meet the continuing unmet needs of this rare disease population," said Dr. Kuzel.

SciTech's ST-001 nanoFenretinide technology is a cancer drug employing a nanoparticle suspension for intravenous administration. ST-001 is comprised of nanoparticle-sized fenretinide in a patented combination with carefully selected phospholipids. SciTech's product pipeline includes nanoFenretinide formulations for the treatment of several cancer indications.

"FDA approval of our IND for ST-001 is a significant milestone in the development of our SciTech Drug Delivery Vehicle (SDV) program," said Earle Holsapple, President of SciTech Development. "Moving forward, and in addition to the previously granted Orphan Drug Status (Feb. 1, 2018) for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), we intend to make use of other FDA expedited programs including fast track designation, priority review and expedited new drug application (NDA) approval in bringing ST-001 nanoFenretinide to market."

SciTech Development will present an update at the Biotech Showcase™ on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:15am (PST) at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel (Room: Franciscan B), 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA. Qualified investors can register to attend Biotech Showcase free of charge and SciTech personnel will be available during the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. For ST-001 nanoFenretinide investment and partnering opportunities contact Earle Holsapple | +1-313-263-4887 | eth@scitechdevelopment.com

About SciTech Development

SciTech Development, LLC is a clinical stage oncology drug company currently bringing to market a proven cancer drug for diseases with otherwise limited therapeutic options. SciTech Development is headquartered in the Metropolitan Detroit, Michigan Area with laboratories at the Sinai Hospital BioIncubator in Baltimore Maryland. Additional information regarding SciTech's nanoparticle technology and oncology drug product ST-001 nanoFenretinide is available from SciTech Development, LLC by calling +1-313-938-5517 or online at https://www.scitechdevelopment.com/

About T-Cell Lymphoma

T-Cell lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in T-cells, which are a type of immune system cell. Most T-cell lymphomas are non-Hodgkin lymphomas of which there are many different types. As with all cancer indications, prognosis and treatment depend on type and stage of the cancer. Information regarding T-cell lymphoma is available from the Lymphoma Research Foundation (https://www.lymphoma.org/aboutlymphoma/nhl/tcell/), the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation (clfoundation.org), and the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/about.html).

Forward-Looking Information

This press release and linked information contains forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SciTech Development LLC ("the Company"), future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this release and linked information other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and linked information are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SciTech Development LLC.

