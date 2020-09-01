01.09.2020 20:00:00

SCIS named Cybersecurity Monitor

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A natural extension of SCIS' decades of experience serving the energy community, SCIS supports PUCT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and the state's approximately 100 Monitored Utilities in developing an outreach program that promotes better cyber and physical security of the electrical grid.

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services Logo

This expands SCIS' service offerings into specifically providing federally cleared personnel to perform cybersecurity services. Dialogue, coordination and cooperation between the utilities will be managed by SCIS to continually identify vulnerabilities and security improvement measures enterprise wide. SCIS plans to utilize tabletop exercises, self-assessments, working groups, etc. to promote a unified corporate culture dedicated to securing Texas' power grids.

"The Cybersecurity Monitoring contract with PUCT is another clear example of how SCIS and Paragon provide additional value to our clients and the public by providing innovative services and solutions built on the service platforms and strong safeguarding capabilities of SCIS and Paragon Systems," said Tony Sabatino, Chief Executive Officer, SCIS & Paragon.  The company will continue to broaden its service offerings to serve the needs of the Federal Government and critical infrastructure clients across the United States."

SCIS and Paragon Systems employ over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, emergency response, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the US Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients and is focused on Safeguarding American Assets at Home and Abroad.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scis-named-cybersecurity-monitor-301122224.html

SOURCE Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.

Wall Street im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Die US-Indizes präsentieren sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Nachrichten

