16.02.2021 23:00:00

Scientific Games to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (the "Company") announced today it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 1, 2021, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast that day at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Analysts and investors on the conference call will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Scientific Games Corporation

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, click here: Scientific Games Investor Call

Investor Conference Call
March 1, 2021
4:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 
All participants:  +1 (412) 317-5420
Conference ID: Scientific Games Corporation Investor Call

Webcast:
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at www.scientificgames.com and click on the webcast link under the investor information section. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a leading developer of technology-based products and services and associated content for the worldwide gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries. Our portfolio of revenue-generating activities primarily includes supplying gaming machines and game content, casino-management systems and table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; providing instant and draw-based lottery products, lottery systems and lottery content and services to lottery operators; providing social casino solutions to retail consumers and regulated gaming entities, as applicable; and providing a comprehensive suite of digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products and services. We also gain access to technologies and pursue global expansion through strategic acquisitions and equity investments. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Company Contact
Investor Relations: +1 702.532.7663

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-on-monday-march-1-2021-301229397.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

