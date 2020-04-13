+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 15:05:00

Scientific Games Grows Partnership With Connecticut Lottery To Primary Instant Games Provider

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") was awarded a new, five-year contract to serve as the Connecticut Lottery Corporation's primary instant game provider. The agreement grows the company's instant game partnership with the Connecticut Lottery, increasing the percentage of its games in the Lottery's portfolio to the role of primary provider. The move to a primary provider is part of the Connecticut Lottery's strategic plan to maximize profits and contributions to the state's General Fund.

Scientific Games Grows Partnership with Connecticut Lottery to Primary Instant Games Provider

Scientific Games has supplied instant games to the Connecticut Lottery for more than 40 years and currently serves as its systems and retail technology provider. In fiscal year 2019, the Lottery ranked in the Top 10 in the world for total per capita sales.

Greg Smith, CEO of Connecticut Lottery Corporation, said, "Scientific Games has a strong record of providing high-quality instant games and valuable recommendations for managing instant game portfolios for lotteries. We look forward to working closely with the Scientific Games team."

Since its inception in 1971 as the fourth state lottery in the U.S., the Connecticut Lottery has delivered $10 billion in funding for many valuable programs and causes in the state of Connecticut.

John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Lottery Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored that the Connecticut Lottery has increased our role to primary instant games provider, and has placed its trust in Scientific Games as the best value and alignment for growth and maximizing profits for state programs. We look forward to helping the Lottery achieve its goals for future growth."

As part of the primary instant games provider agreement, the company will also provide marketing services, research and analytics to help responsibly grow the Connecticut Lottery's instant game sales across its network of 2,800 retailers.

U.S.-based Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry. The company is also the fastest growing lottery systems technology provider in the U.S.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Media Contact
media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Scientific Games Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-grows-partnership-with-connecticut-lottery-to-primary-instant-games-provider-301039205.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag
Pantera Capitals-CEO: Wie sich das Coronavirus auf die Kryptobranche auswirkt
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB