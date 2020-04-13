Scientific Games Grows Partnership with Connecticut Lottery to Primary Instant Games Provider

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") was awarded a new, five-year contract to serve as the Connecticut Lottery Corporation's primary instant game provider. The agreement grows the company's instant game partnership with the Connecticut Lottery, increasing the percentage of its games in the Lottery's portfolio to the role of primary provider. The move to a primary provider is part of the Connecticut Lottery's strategic plan to maximize profits and contributions to the state's General Fund.

Scientific Games has supplied instant games to the Connecticut Lottery for more than 40 years and currently serves as its systems and retail technology provider. In fiscal year 2019, the Lottery ranked in the Top 10 in the world for total per capita sales.

Greg Smith, CEO of Connecticut Lottery Corporation, said, "Scientific Games has a strong record of providing high-quality instant games and valuable recommendations for managing instant game portfolios for lotteries. We look forward to working closely with the Scientific Games team."

Since its inception in 1971 as the fourth state lottery in the U.S., the Connecticut Lottery has delivered $10 billion in funding for many valuable programs and causes in the state of Connecticut.

John Schulz, Senior Vice President, Lottery Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored that the Connecticut Lottery has increased our role to primary instant games provider, and has placed its trust in Scientific Games as the best value and alignment for growth and maximizing profits for state programs. We look forward to helping the Lottery achieve its goals for future growth."

As part of the primary instant games provider agreement, the company will also provide marketing services, research and analytics to help responsibly grow the Connecticut Lottery's instant game sales across its network of 2,800 retailers.

U.S.-based Scientific Games launched the world's first secure retail instant game in 1974, the first digital instant game in the U.S. in 2014, and is the leading provider of lottery interactive games, mobile apps, player loyalty programs and other interactive products and services in the U.S. lottery industry. The company is also the fastest growing lottery systems technology provider in the U.S.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com .

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Media Contact

media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-grows-partnership-with-connecticut-lottery-to-primary-instant-games-provider-301039205.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation