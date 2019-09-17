17.09.2019 13:01:00

SciBite Gathers 'Clean Data' Inspired Life Science Leaders at US-based Customer Meeting

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite, the award-winning semantic technology company, last week hosted its annual US-based customer meeting at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research in Boston, MA, sparking 'clean data' discussions.

SciBite logo (PRNewsfoto/SciBite)

Registration had to be closed early and attendance at the workshop reached capacity, with representatives from 12 of the world's major life sciences organisations.

The interactive, discussion-led day gave SciBite customers the opportunity to listen to presentations on how other customers are utilizing the SciBite platform and hear about the latest advances in semantic technology from the SciBite team.

Bringing a group of industry peers together to discuss common semantic technology challenges and best practices within the life sciences industry proved invaluable.

Lots of discussion was stimulated during AbbVie's Principal Research Scientist Rishi Gupta's presentation. Heading up the Cheminformatics and Competitive Intelligence groups at AbbVie, Rishi presented on how the SciBite platform, including Named Entity Recognition (NER) and semantic search, was utilised in their data driven approach to finding and connecting with thought leaders. 

AstraZeneca's Senior Director Tom Plasterer, who leads their translational science data integration and FAIR data initiatives, also presented on how SciBite's semantic platform powers their smart form application, designed to facilitate the authoring of FAIR-compliant metadata for multiple translational science data types.

One attendee said, "I enjoyed the attendees' questions and feedback regarding your topics. Your team's enthusiasm about your products really came across – very inspiring!"

SciBite's CSO & Founder Lee Harland and CTO James Malone were amongst those presenting, and further discussion was inspired after hearing about SciBite's innovations in machine learning and semantics followed by James' demo of SciBite's new ontology management platform CENtree where he discussed how ontology enrichment is essential in maintaining clean data. 

Another attendee thanked SciBite, "…For the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals enthusiastic about the application of ontology-driven methods to data management and integration. It was an enjoyable and informative program."

Learn more about SciBite https://www.scibite.com

About SciBite

SciBite is an award-winning semantic software company offering an ontology-led approach to transforming unstructured content into machine-readable clean data. Supporting the top 20 pharma with use cases across life sciences, SciBite empowers customers with a suite of fast, flexible, deployable API technologies, making it a critical component in scientific data-led strategies. Headquartered in the UK, we support our global customer base through additional sites in the US and Japan.

