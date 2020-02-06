+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 08:08:00

SciBase to Present this Week at Swiss-Nordic Bio 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase, a leading manufacturer of solutions within skin diagnostics announced today that they will present at the Swiss-Nordic Bio 2020 conference in Zurich this week.  

"I look forward to presenting an update on our progress at SciBase in Zurich. On the back of the release of Nevisense 3.0 in 2018 we have seen a significant increase in 2019 in both usage and sales of our Nevisense system for the detection of melanoma.  At the same time we've been pleased to see increased traction for Nevisense in the US and look forward to discussing our plans for that market.

I will also present an update on the new clinical applications we plan to launch during 2020, and our upcoming product Nevisense Go.

We are seeing significant interest from both the research world and from industry in our new skin barrier assessment application, where our goal is to improve management of chronic and prevalent atopic diseases such as atopic dermatitis. This application has been developed through our cooperation with SIAF (Swiss Institute for Allergy and Asthma research). With SIAF being based in Switzerland, we see it as a good opportunity to present SciBase and our products and applications to potential investors and partners. We are also pleased that Professor Cezmi Akdis, Director of SIAF, will also attend the conference." Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase.

For more information please contact:
Simon Grant, CEO SciBase
Tel: +46 72 887 43 99
Email: simon.grant@scibase.com  

Certified Advisor:

Avanza
Tel: +46 409 421 20
Email: corp@avanza.se

About SciBase and Nevisense
SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-to-present-this-week-at-swiss-nordic-bio-2020,c3028117

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3028117/1188565.pdf

Release

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

05.02.20
Nachlassende Sorgen lasten auf Gold und schieben Palladium an
05.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
05.02.20
Vontobel: Gilead: Hoffnungsträger im Kampf gegen Coronavirus?
05.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc
05.02.20
Virus-Sorgen verlieren ihren Schrecken
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit weiteren Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen setzen Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus dürfte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag stützen. Auch an Asiens Börsen bleibt die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;