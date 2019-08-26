Schwing Bioset Custom Solutions Featured at WEFTEC 2019 Exhibit

SOMERSET, Wis., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schwing Bioset, Inc. (SBI) is once again exhibiting at the 2019 WEFTEC Technical Expo in Chicago on September 23-25. Please be sure to stop by booth (#2307) while on the exhibit floor to see equipment in person, check out product videos, and learn about how Schwing Bioset helps water and wastewater treatment plants. This year the company will be showcasing several pieces of equipment.

Schwing Bioset is your complete solids handling provider, offering the widest range of high-performance screw presses, one of which will be displayed on the WEFTEC floor. The company's screw press offers dewatering for those needing a cost effective, durable, efficient dewatering to reduce their volume of biosolids.

Schwing Bioset will also be displaying its Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) filtration systems that utilize hollow fiber membranes and help eliminate fouling. The units are customizable for new applications or drop in replacements are available for existing membranes.

Nutrient Recovery is becoming increasingly important and our phosphate management technology, offered under license from NuReSys, that recovers orthophosphate in the form of struvite, will also be on display.

Other equipment on display will be a sliding frame, biosolids piston pump, and a Bioset reactor. The Bioset system is configurable to produce either Class A or B Biosolids, while each unit in the system is completely customizable to fit each plant.

Featured in the Technology Center will be Fluid Bed Dryers, Container Wagons, SBI Solutions, and material hauling services. Struvite and fertilizer material samples will also be displayed.

"As always, we are looking forward to WEFTEC 2019. This is the perfect place to showcase the quality of our equipment and its unique and specific features that separate us from other options in the market," said Chuck Wanstrom, Director of New Business Development.

The SBI team members attending the show include Executives, Regional Sales Managers, Service and Aftermarket Department personnel, and more. The company will also be joined by members of its partner companies, including Revinu, NuReSys, Econity, and The Andersons, Inc. If you would like to meet with any of these team members, please contact Schwing Bioset to put you in touch with the appropriate person to assist with your needs.

Be sure to follow the Schwing Bioset, Inc. social media sites to see what the company is up to at the show. In the meantime, read about its MBR's, Nutrient Management, Dewatering Equipment, Piston Pumps, Bioset Process, and other products here, and then stop by booth 2307 to learn more! You can also visit the conference website to view the event details, an expo map, a list of exhibitors, and more: http://www.weftec.org.

The Schwing Bioset team is excited to see you at WEFTEC 2019!

About Schwing Bioset, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Schwing Bioset, Inc. has been helping wastewater treatment plants, mines, and industrial users by engineering solids handling solutions. Schwing Bioset's custom-engineered solutions can be found in over a thousand facilities across North America and around the world.

Our products include, among others, sludge, industrial, and tunnel piston pumps, screw presses, nutrient removal and management, membrane bioreactors, sliding frame and push floor silos, fluid bed drying products, Bioset process for Class A Biosolids, container wagons, and screw conveyors. We also offer on-site demos, spare parts and equipment maintenance services, and training.

