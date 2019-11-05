+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 12:11:00

Schwab Advisor Services Awards PCS Retirement the Best-in-Retirement Business IMPACT™ Award

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement—the company committed to delivering on its motto, "No plan left behind"—has received the Charles Schwab Best-in-Retirement Business IMPACT™ Award for 2019. The news was announced by Schwab Advisor Services' Chief Operating Officer, Jon Beatty on November 4, 2019, at Schwab IMPACT™.

(PRNewsfoto/PCS Retirement, LLC)

To qualify, businesses in the advisor, recordkeeping and third-party administrator space must have operated for at least five years with $250 million in assets under management or more, managed more than 25 retirement plans and maintained 40 percent or more of assets under management in employee benefit plans. Applicants must also have a Level 2 SSAE 16 report on file.

PCS Retirement offers a high-touch, comprehensive qualified retirement plan program with cutting edge technology in a low-cost, independent and conflict-free package. They provide advisors with the ability to create customized programs and offer innovative tools and fiduciary support. The company doubled in size from 2014 through 2017 in terms of plans, assets under administration and participants.

 "We minimize friction for advisors, making it easy for them to offer sophisticated qualified retirement plans that integrate with broader wealth management solutions," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement. "We're honored to be recognized by this coveted award for our hard work in the retirement space."

In 2019, PCS Retirement acquired Aspire Financial Services and grew to over $23 billion in assets under administration. Klein is CEO of the combined organization.

Together, the combined organization is focused on integrating wealth management platforms with solutions in the advisor, recordkeeping or third-party administrator space, making qualified savings an "on-platform" option.

For more information about the Schwab IMPACT™ awards, visit http://impact.schwab.com/about/awards/.

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers. PCS acquired Aspire in July and the together provide recordkeeping services to 16,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $23 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors, a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. 

To learn more, visit https://www.pcs401k.com/ 

About IMPACT Awards®
The Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.'s IMPACT Awards® program recognizes excellence in the business of independent financial advice. Nominees are evaluated and selected by a panel of prominent leaders from both the business world and the financial services industry.

For more information on the IMPACT Awards® program, visit http://impact.schwab.com/awards/.

PCS Retirement, is not owned or affiliated with Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"), and its personnel are not employees or agents of Schwab. The IMPACT Award® is not a referral to, endorsement or recommendation of, or testimonial for the advisor with respect to its investment advisory or other services. Schwab Advisor Services® serves independent investment advisors and includes the custody, trading, and support services of Schwab. Independent investment advisors are not owned by, affiliated with, or supervised by Schwab.

Contact:
Stephanie Wells Crona
PCS Retirement
(813) 326-8455
Stephanie.Crona@Aspireonline.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schwab-advisor-services-awards-pcs-retirement-the-best-in-retirement-business-impact-award-300951358.html

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC

