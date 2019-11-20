Schools Can Sign Up Now for Learning Ally's Great Reading Games, A National Audiobook Event to Ignite the Reading Passions of Students with Reading Deficits

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning Ally, a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to improving literacy for all, is currently inviting U.S. schools to sign up for its 2020 Great Reading Games – a nationally recognized audiobook reading event.

The seven-week Games occur in January and February to ignite a reading passion in school-age children with reading deficits, like dyslexia and visual impairments. The Games challenge students to improve their reading stamina, comprehension, fluency and vocabulary skills, while boosting their social and emotional belief that they can become high achievers.

Terrie Noland, V.P. of Educator Leadership and Learning says, "The Great Reading Games focus on students who lack decoding skills, like those with dyslexia. These kids may have never finished a book or are reading low-level chapter books; nothing on grade-level. They rarely stand out academically, so teachers appreciate the opportunity to shine a spotlight on their efforts."

Students in grades 3-12 compete in brackets for awards and prizes. They monitor their school's participation on a digital leaderboard and their progress against other schools and districts. At the end of the Games, students can participate in a live, nationwide online discussion with renowned authors, like Kwame Alexander, author of "The Crossover Series," who talked with students last year about the joy of lifelong reading.

In the 2019 Games, more than 380 7th and 8th graders at Luther Jackson Middle School in Fairfax, VA read over 150,000 pages for a total of 12,591 minutes. Students competed against 22,000 peers from 1,210 U.S. schools to place 2nd in the nation. Chad R. Lehman, former Principal of the school, said, "These Games significantly increased the amount of time our students read, and it led to a higher level of engagement with our curriculum."

The Great Reading Games is no cost to Learning Ally schools. Prizes include Chromebooks, headsets and gift cards, and national recognition. Students enjoy 24/7 access to vast selections of human-read audiobooks, including curriculum-aligned textbooks, grade-level literature, popular series, graphic novels, diverse literature, fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. They can read in school, at home and on the go with the Learning Ally app.

Teachers can easily implement the Games into any instructional framework with these ready-made materials:



guided instructions and best practices tips

class posters, badges and student certificates

letters to parents and caregivers

weekly recaps, and real-time, online reading data

Sign up begins today for the 2020 Great Reading Games.

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to transforming the lives of struggling learners. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is a proven multisensory reading accommodation for students with a reading deficit, composed of high-quality, human-read audiobooks, student-centric features and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student success. Used in more than 17,500 schools, this essential solution, along with its catalogue of Professional Learning, bridges the gap between a student's reading ability and their cognitive capability, empowering them to become engaged learners and reach their academic potential.

In 2019, Learning Ally partnered with Square Panda to provide an early literacy learning system designed for students in pre-k to 3rd grade.

