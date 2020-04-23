School Districts and Driving Schools Receive Help During COVID-19 Crisis from the Nation's Leading Provider of Online Driver Education

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberActive, Inc., the nation's leading provider of online driver education since 2000, announced a special program to offer free access to local driving schools and school districts that do not have online programs to its popular online training courses. Since many driver education programs still occur in a classroom setting, the special no-cost, no-contract online program will be a lifeline for driver education schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

Driver education is lifesaving for teens

Access to driver education is life-saving for teens, and it's the most popular elective course for students during the Spring and Summer. As a result, high schools and driving schools are searching for alternative ways to provide this vital education outside the classroom setting.

Unique program allows schools to maintain their own branding

CyberActive's unique business model is a landmark solution and the first of its kind in the online driver education industry, as it allows driving schools to maintain their own branding throughout the student's educational experience, giving them more brand loyalty and repeat business. Conventional online driver education models require schools to refer all users to separately branded websites.

"As soon as the stay-at-home orders began to close schools," says Sharon Ourian, founder and CEO of CyberActive, "we identified a critical emerging need in the brick-and-mortar and high school space for online driver education. We've been working alongside these schools for over 20 years, and I knew that we could help them." She continued, "My team has been working overtime to connect schools to our online platform, to ensure that as many teens as possible will continue to receive this critical education."

Ourian admits that at first, she thought the stay-at-home orders might be lifted within a short time and teens would soon be able to take classroom courses again. But she realized that this expectation would not become a reality as some degree of risk would remain until there is widespread testing and a vaccine for the coronavirus. She noted, "Until the pandemic is behind us, teens will be at risk of contracting the virus in the classroom setting. Our commitment is that until it's safe for them to return to the classroom, schools that need an online driver education program can use ours free of charge."

