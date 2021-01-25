Schomp Automotive And Safe-Guard Products International Partnership Brings A Complete Protection Solution To Schomp Dealers

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schomp Automotive has announced a new partnership with Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of third-party private label protection products for the automotive, RV, marine and powersports industries. Beginning January 5, Schomp Automotive now provides a complete F&I product solution to Schomp dealers under the One Protect brand along with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) branded products. The One Protect brand includes a full suite of twelve fully branded protection products, as well as technology integrations to power Schomp's proprietary A2Z Sync software, retail training support with on-demand dealer training content, and complimentary branded sales and marketing content.

Schomp Automotive And Safe-Guard Products Partnership Brings A Complete Protection Solution To Schomp Dealers

"Our partnership with Safe-Guard is a significant collaboration that will help connect and streamline the business for our dealers," said Aaron Wallace, dealer principal, Schomp Automotive Group. "We pride ourselves on a simple, transparent automotive purchase experience and having Safe-Guard as our partner provides us with the powerful combination of the One Protect brand plus the OEM brand in applicable stores, as well as the technology integrations and retail training to help us power our business. What's more, the One Protect products will be available to dealers who utilize the A2Z Sync software."

Schomp Automotive represents 8 automotive dealerships, and 8 brands across two states.

"Safe-Guard is excited to support Schomp Automotive dealers and fuel their A2Z Sync retail technology with our complete solution," said Tony Catania, chief revenue officer of Safe-Guard. "Our unique combination of the private labeled solution for Schomp Automotive plus Safe-Guard's management of more OEM protection product programs than any other provider allows us to deliver a one-stop resource for Schomp dealers. We look forward to helping drive business and customer retention for Schomp Automotive and A2Z Sync dealers."

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Safe-Guard Products manages protection product programs for over 50 strategic partners across the U.S. and Canada, offering a full suite of protection products and dealer business solutions in the automotive, RV, marine, and powersport industries. More than 13 million consumers are protected under contracts by Safe-Guard.

About Schomp Automotive Group

Schomp Automotive Group is a fourth-generation family-owned dealer group consisting of 8 automotive dealerships supporting 8 brands across Colorado and Utah. Schomp was a pioneer in the "One Price" methodology when Lisa Schomp introduced the concept in 1993. Under fourth generation ownership – Aaron Wallace introduced "One Person" eliminating the traditional finance office with Client Advisors taking the customer from start to finish in the car buying process. Wallace also introduced "One Hour" after founding the software company A2Z Sync that enables Schomp stores to complete the transaction process in one hour. The A2Z Sync software solution is now available to be licensed by other progressive dealers. In a traditionally stagnant industry, Schomp Automotive Group and its parent organization strive to remain ahead of the curve and provide a simple, transparent, and stress-free automotive purchase experience.

About Safe-Guard Products International, LLC

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets, and administers programs on behalf of clients, backed by industry-leading sales and marketing, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive customer service. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), top retailers, and independent agents across the United States and Canada.

