Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’049 0.4%  SPI 16’750 0.3%  Dow 46’142 0.3%  DAX 23’675 1.4%  Euro 0.9340 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’457 1.6%  Gold 3’644 -0.4%  Bitcoin 93’047 1.3%  Dollar 0.7923 0.4%  Öl 67.5 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Rivian streicht bis zu 225 Stellen vor Ende der US-EV-Steuergutschriften
Growth-Case oder Blasengefahr? NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt eine der spannendsten Wachstumsstories
Konkurrenz der sicheren Häfen: Bitcoin-ETFs vs. Gold-ETFs
Intel-Aktie haussiert: Mega-Deal in der Chipbranche - NVIDIA pumpt Milliarden in Intel
Plug Power-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Fed-Zinssenkung beflügelt Wasserstoff-Sektor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Scholastic Aktie 968733 / US8070661058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.09.2025 02:03:01

Scholastic Corporation Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

Scholastic
21.00 EUR -9.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) released Loss for its first quarter that Increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$71.10 million, or -$2.83 per share. This compares with -$62.50 million, or -$2.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Scholastic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$63.30 million or -$2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $225.60 million from $237.20 million last year.

Scholastic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$71.10 Mln. vs. -$62.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.83 vs. -$2.21 last year. -Revenue: $225.60 Mln vs. $237.20 Mln last year.