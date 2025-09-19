Scholastic Aktie 968733 / US8070661058
19.09.2025 02:03:01
Scholastic Corporation Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) released Loss for its first quarter that Increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$71.10 million, or -$2.83 per share. This compares with -$62.50 million, or -$2.21 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Scholastic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$63.30 million or -$2.52 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $225.60 million from $237.20 million last year.
Scholastic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: -$71.10 Mln. vs. -$62.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.83 vs. -$2.21 last year. -Revenue: $225.60 Mln vs. $237.20 Mln last year.
