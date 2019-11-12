Schneider Expands Collaboration with Trucker Tools, Adds Integrated "Book-it-Now" Automated Load Booking to Operating Platform

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trucker Tools LLC, which provides shipment visibility, carrier capacity management and predictive freight-matching solutions for the transportation industry, announced today that Schneider Transportation Management, a division of Schneider (NYSE:SNDR), has launched Trucker Tools Book-it-Now, a cloud-based software solution that fully automates the process of carriers booking truckload shipments with brokers.

Schneider, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, operates one of the trucking industry's largest and most sophisticated freight brokerage operations. The company arranges and manages truckload, intermodal and LTL moves among thousands of customers and carriers daily, including small trucking fleets and owner-operators in North America.

With the launch of Trucker Tools Book-it-Now, Schneider is expanding its engagement as a key collaborator in its technology strategy. Earlier this year Schneider adopted Trucker Tools' Smart Capacity predictive freight-matching and carrier management module, as well as its Load Track automated shipment visibility and real-time, en-route load tracking platform.

Book-it-Now, Smart Capacity and Load Track are fully integrated in the Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App and within Schneider's own transportation management and brokerage operating systems.

"Our goal is to be the broker of choice and make it as easy and advantageous as possible for carriers to do business with us. Trucker Tools helps us realize that vision," said Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider's senior vice president and general manager of Logistics Services.

IMPROVING THE DRIVER EXPERIENCE

"By implementing more automated options for carriers, we make the load booking experience with Schneider seamless – ultimately delivering the reliable capacity shippers want and need," Van Zeeland said. "Today's drivers are tech-savvy; they want smart-phone-based tools designed to make their lives easier. That's a big advantage for Trucker Tools given the popularity of its driver app with the small and micro-carriers."

SOLVING THE RELOAD CHALLENGE

Trucker Tools' unique value has been understanding carrier preferences, such as lanes, markets, equipment type and preferred brokers and leveraging that intelligence with reliable predictive matching platforms. Applying powerful algorithms and analytics dramatically streamlines the process by which carriers find the ideal load at precisely the right time. Book-it-Now takes it a step further -- letting the carrier book sequential loads at the same time – hence the term "better reloads," notes Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Trucker Tools.

"We see a future where Book-it-Now tools are the preferred option for the carrier because they can see the load details and rate in real time, book it, get a rate confirmation and complete the transaction – simply and instantly," Gollapalli says. "And for the broker, the variable cost of covering a load goes to near zero. That's a tremendous productivity advantage since the broker's time is freed-up to book more loads for more customers with better accuracy and quality in less time."

About Trucker Tools LLC -- Trucker Tools, LLC, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility and freight matching solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company's popular driver smartphone app, launched in 2013, has been downloaded by over 750,000 owner-operators and small-fleet truckers to access load information, planning and booking services conveniently while on the road. Smart Capacity automated shipment tracking is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, providing real-time location updates, eliminating manual check calls and increasing carrier load-tracking compliance. Visit Trucker Tools at http://www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com

About Schneider -- Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With $5 billion annual revenue, Schneider has been delivering superior customer experiences and safely getting it done for over 80 years.

For more information about Schneider, visit http://www.schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

