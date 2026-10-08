Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’739 -0.5%  SPI 19’464 -0.5%  Dow 51’048 -0.3%  DAX 24’965 -0.6%  Euro 0.9335 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’154 -0.4%  Gold 4’125 0.3%  Bitcoin 68’703 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8338 0.1%  Öl 104.1 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Holcim1221405Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
PepsiCo-Aktie trotzdem gesucht: Gewinnwarnung für laufendes Geschäftsjahr
ARK-Fonds im Umbau: Was hinter Cathie Woods Verkauf der Robinhood-Aktie steckt
Rekordgewinn bei Samsung: Welche Signale Micron-Anleger daraus ziehen können
MCH-Aktie tiefer: 70 Prozent der Ausstellerplätze für Basilia 2027 bereits vergeben
Frisches Finanzpolster für Rheinmetall: Kreditlinie verdoppelt - Aktie gibt nach
Suche...

Schneider Electric Aktie 509120 / FR0000121972

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.10.2026 15:15:12

Schneider Electric Pioneers Energy Technology to Accelerate Smart Transformation and Sustainable Growth at Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026

Schneider Electric
236.88 CHF 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 08/10/2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, concluded Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026 today under the theme "Powering Hong Kong's Next Era: Energy, AI and Growth." Gathering over 800 policymakers, business executives, and market innovators, the summit explores how the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving unprecedented demand in energy, and how energy technology can bridge the gap to advance the city's smart transformation and sustainable growth.

820816-Photo-1-3-jpg-550x.jpeg
Kevin Choi (8th from left), JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Jean-Pascal Tricoire (9th from left), Chairman of Schneider Electric, Jonathan Chiu (7th from left), President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and partner representatives, attended Innovation Summit Hong Kong 2026.

"We are building a complete AI ecosystem: frontier research, world-class computing infrastructure, AI-enabled public services, responsible governance framework, and a talent base that reaches every part of society," said Kevin Choi, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government. "Turning AI into real economic and social value needs industry, research institutions and the community working together. With our international connectivity and our close ties with the Mainland, Hong Kong is well placed to be your partner in this journey."

820830-Screenshot-2026-10-08-193.png
(From left) Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman of Schneider Electric, was joined by Lee Williamson, Editorial Director, Asia of Fortune, for a leadership dialogue on "The Next Frontier of Innovation, Impact and Growth."

"We are entering a defining era where energy and AI are becoming inseparable," said Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong. "As demand for AI continues to surge, so too does the need for timely deployment of efficient, resilient and intelligent energy infrastructure. At Schneider Electric, we believe the future will be powered by energy intelligence, advancing the digital backbone essential to Hong Kong's next era of sustainable growth and innovation."

820837-Photo-4-jpg-550x.jpeg
Jonathan Chiu, President of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, delivered the opening keynote, "A Defining Moment for Advancing Energy Tech in Hong Kong."

Co-innovating Hong Kong's I&T Ecosystem

Featuring a distinguished line-up of expert speakers, the summit hosted a series of insightful panel discussions exploring how AI, innovation, and sustainability can strengthen Hong Kong's competitiveness.

820844-Photo-5-jpg-550x.jpeg
(From left) Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia, Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup, and Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council (Moderator), exchanged insights on powering the future of AI through an integrated ecosystem.

The panel discussion, "Executive Insight: Powering the Future of AI Through an Integrated Ecosystem," brought together Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia, Terry Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Theresa Yeung, Managing Principal, East Asia of Arup. Moderated by Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Business Environment Council, the session explored the future of AI through the lens of long-term strategy, cross-sector collaboration, regulatory frameworks, and sustainability governance.

820851-Photo-6-jpg-550x.jpeg
(From left) Farrukh Shad, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric, Patrick Ho, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and David Kim, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited, discussed how connected intelligence can drive sustainable growth.

In another session, "The Sustainable Growth Imperative: Connecting Intelligence for Greater Impact," featured Farrukh Shad, SVP, Head of Sustainability Business, APAC & MEA of Schneider Electric, Patrick Ho, Head of Sustainable Development of Swire Properties, and David Kim, Head of Sustainability of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. They shared insights on leveraging connected intelligence across operations, finance, and sustainability to drive measurable business outcomes, enhance operational resilience, and create long-term value.

820858-Photo-7-jpg-550x.jpeg
(From left) Johnny Cheuk, Senior Vice President & Hong Kong Executive Leader of AECOM, Donald Choi, Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, Calvin Lee Kwan, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management, and Grace Kwok, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council (Moderator), shared insights on how technology, partnership, and action in the built environment can drive Hong Kong's growth.

The panel discussion, "Hong Kong's Growth Engine: Technology, Partnership and Action in the Built Environment," gatheredJohnny Cheuk, Hong Kong Executive Leader & Senior Vice President of AECOM, Donald Choi, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Travis Kan, Director, Digital Energy, Power Products, Industrial Automation of Schneider Electric Hong Kong, and Calvin Lee Kwan, Head of Sustainability of Link Asset Management. Moderated by Grace Kwok, Director of Hong Kong Green Building Council, the session spotlighted the role of technology, collaboration, and action in unlocking the transformative potential of Hong Kong's built environment, particularly the Northern Metropolis.

Reaffirming Schneider Electric's commitment to fostering a robust and diverse I&T ecosystem, the summit was also supported by a range of industry associations.

820865-Photo-8-jpg-550x.jpeg
Schneider Electric Hong Kong showcased its latest AI-powered energy technology portfolio that accelerates efficiency and sustainability.

Powering Growth with Energy Technologies

At the summit, Schneider Electric showcased how its latest energy technologies can help businesses enhance efficiency and strengthen resilience while supporting Hong Kong's journey toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

Buildings: Transforming into Strategic Business Assets

EcoStruxure™ Foresight Operation, an AI-powered platform that unifies operations across energy, power, and building management for real-time optimization and predictive insights, can boost operational efficiency by up to 50%.

EV Charging: Electrifying Private Vehicles, Commercial Fleets, Car Parks, and Depots

Schneider Electric'send-to-end smart EV charging portfolio is designed to support charge point operators (CPOs), building owners and enterprises in advancing their sustainability journey, spanning a full range of AC and DC EV charging hardware, load management, power distribution, battery energy storage, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies, and one-stop local service support.

Data Centers: Engineering the Backbone of AI Factories

Schneider Electric's full AI factory portfolio includes fully engineered reference designs, digital twin simulations, liquid and air cooling, 800 VDC and high-density power, prefabricated solutions, as well as lifecycle software and services – all purpose-built to enable future-ready AI infrastructure at scale.

Power and Grids: Enabling the Energy Transition at Scale

The leading SF6-free medium voltage switchgear portfolio, powered by pure air and vacuum switching, reduces carbon impact by eliminating the greenhouse gas SF6. With its digital-native, water-resistant, and modular architecture, it enables predictive maintenance, improves network visibility, and is ideal for modern smart grid applications.

Hashtag: #SchneiderElectric
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com/hk

Learn more about Advancing Energy Tech on Schneider Electric Insights.

225647
News Source: Schneider Electric

08/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Schneider Electric S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schneider Electric S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07:52 Schneider Electric Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.10.26 Schneider Electric Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.10.26 Schneider Electric Buy UBS AG
06.10.26 Schneider Electric Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.10.26 Schneider Electric Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Banken – Durchatmen nach der Rallye/Micron / NVIDIA – KI-Euphorie auf Hochtouren
09:50 Die Branche greift zum Controller
09:23 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
08:38 Pharma-Schwergewichte stützen den SMI
07.10.26 Logo WHS Robotik mit Momentum: Die neue Stock Box für thematisches Investieren
06.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
06.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’222.11 19.18 SABYUU
Short 14’522.42 13.54 S2BHCU
Short 15’058.53 8.91 S5ZB0U
SMI-Kurs: 13’739.03 08.10.2026 15:21:38
Long 13’073.60 19.45 SPSB7U
Long 12’763.16 13.60 SYTBRU
Long 12’216.42 8.88 SGSB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Buy von Deutsche Bank AG für UBS-Aktie
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Roche-Aktie höher: Konzern liefert Laborausrüstung für Ebola-Tests in den Kongo
UBS Aktie News: UBS verliert am Nachmittag
ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones letztendlich steigen
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Zürcher FDP-Vertreter lobbyieren anscheinend gegen strenge Eigenkapitalvorschriften
Novartis-Aktie zieht an: Neue MS-Daten vorgestellt - Anleger euphorisch
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Krypto-Markt im Fokus: Ex-Banker sieht in Chinas Strategie den Superzyklus-Auslöser

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.