26.02.2021 19:57:00

Schneider Electric extends partnership with Habitat for Humanity International with new, multi-year commitment

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric announced today that it is continuing its long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. Kicking off the multi-year extension of its commitment, Schneider will donate $2.75 million worth of electrical equipment for use in Habitat homes across the U.S. Schneider Electric's extended commitment with Habitat is estimated to provide over $8 million in support to the housing nonprofit through 2023.

Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)

"At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy is a human right," said Ted Klee, senior vice president of global supply chain at Schneider Electric. "Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity allows us to help empower families by bridging progress and sustainability, and we look forward to continuing our work together."

Last year, Schneider Electric and Habitat for Humanity celebrated the 20th anniversary of their partnership, and sustainable building and affordable homes remain shared priorities of the two organizations. Schneider Electric's recent donation of energy-efficient equipment helps Habitat build homes that will better enable families to reduce their utility costs, making homeownership more affordable.

To date, Schneider Electric has donated nearly $43 million worth of equipment and provided $11 million in funding to support affordable housing for Habitat partner families across North America.

"We are deeply grateful for our long-standing partnership with Schneider Electric," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "Going into our 21st year as partners, Schneider Electric continues to help us raise awareness about decent, affordable housing while making a direct, positive impact on the communities we serve."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-electric-extends-partnership-with-habitat-for-humanity-international-with-new-multi-year-commitment-301236647.html

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

