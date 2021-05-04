Schneider Electric Enhances EcoStruxture™ Triconex™ Safety View

Industry's first TÜV safety and cybersecurity certified bypass and alarm management software improves protection of people, production and profits

Digitalization and data analytics help reduce plant operating risks, unscheduled downtime and production loss

Easy-to-use, easy-to-engineer offer helps improve ROI1 and TCO2 to drive profitable safety

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric , the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has released an improved version of its EcoStruxure™ TriconexTM Safety View, the industry's first dual safety and cybersecurity-certified bypass and alarm management software application.

Industrial process safety systems are designed to help prevent unsafe operating conditions, as well as to bring the plant to a safe state, sometimes via a shutdown, when operating conditions become unsafe. Because of their critical role in helping to protect people, assets, production and the environment, safety systems are always "on." During everyday operations, there are instances where bypasses need to be implemented or critical alarms suppressed, which directly impacts the overall levels of operational risk and the safety of the plant. Every time this happens, the performance of protection functions is impacted, which increases cumulative risk and the likelihood of an incident, which means increased risk to the company's people, production, and profits.

During these high-risk times, operations need to know what has been bypassed and then manage the elevated risks, paying attention to critical process conditions and critical alarms affecting production and profitability. EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View allows operators to see both the bypass status that impacts the level of risk reduction in place, as well as the critical alarms required to operate the plant safely when risks are high. And because the software has been certified by TÜV Rheinland as Security Level 1 (SL1) compliant per IEC 62443-4-2 and Systematic Capability 3 (SC3) compliant per IEC 61508 for use in safety-related applications up to Safety Integrity Level 3 (SIL3), it meets stringent requirements for safety, cybersecurity, risk reduction and continuous operation in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals, power and other high-hazard, risk-intensive industries.

Better safety risk management yields superior performance

Better bypass management, which EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View provides, can help companies better manage their safety risks, including risks that threaten the performance of their operations. Therefore, it contributes to better overall business performance, including better productivity, better profitability, and better sustainability.

"Our customers are under increasing pressure to cut costs, drive profitability and meet sustainability targets," said Hany Fouda, Vice President Systems Portfolio, Process Automation, Schneider Electric. "To achieve these goals, as well as to improve their operating and business decision making, they frequently implement new digital and other operating strategies to increase the productivity, efficiency, reliability and security of their assets and operations. But regardless of their strategic direction, and no matter where they are in their digital transformations, the safety of their operations must never be compromised. Because EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View provides operators with a real-time view into the conditions of the plant, they can better and more quickly manage risks to their people, production, and profits. Ultimately, EcoStruxure Triconex Safety Viewcan help drive superior safety performance, which in turn helps deliver better profitability and better sustainability in the long term."

________________________ 1 Return On Investment 2 Total Cost of Ownership

Providing visibility to improve uptime, ROI and TCO

Because EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View is proven to improve uptime while helping to reduce operating, maintenance and engineering costs, it provides measurable improvements to the profitability of the operation, as well as quicker ROI and better total cost of ownership.

Empowering control room operators to make the best decisions is critical to safe operations. EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View allows companies to better manage and reduce not only known risks that jeopardize the safety of the operation, but to identify, mitigate and avoid future risks.

With enhanced digital capabilities, including its ability to extract and textualize real-time operating data, EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View provides a better real-time view into the risks that come with system start-ups, shutdowns and other critical process transitions. By arming operators, maintenance engineers and plant personnel with the right data at the right time, they can quickly and efficiently bring the plant back to a safe operating state.

"Emerging IIoT digital technologies, such as Triconex Safety View, provide companies new opportunities to empower better operating and business decision making while facilitating new ways of working," Fouda said. "As an independently verified and dual-certified product, EcoStruxure Triconex Safety View removes the engineering burden of ensuring a bypass solution is suitable for use in safety-related applications where cybersecurity is mandatory. It is the ideal solution because it enables a consistent approach to bypass management across multiple sites; it requires less engineering effort when modifying or performing updates; and it has lower overall support and maintenance costs."

