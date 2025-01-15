Schneider Electric champions greater adoption of sustainable technology ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’703 0.0%  SPI 15’610 0.1%  Dow 42’518 0.5%  DAX 20’271 0.7%  Euro 0.9386 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’980 0.5%  Gold 2’681 0.2%  Bitcoin 88’539 0.5%  Dollar 0.9123 0.0%  Öl 80.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten für Dezember
Seitwärts vor US-Inflationsdaten: Franken bewegt sich kaum zum Euro
Diese ETFs setzen auf Lebensmittel der Zukunft - und Schweizer Unternehmen spielen eine grosse Rolle
Ausblick: BlackRock präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Krypto-Gefahr im NASDAQ 100: Bringt MicroStrategy die Indexfonds ins Wanken?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Schneider Electric Aktie [Valor: 509120 / ISIN: FR0000121972]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.01.2025 08:02:45

Schneider Electric champions greater adoption of sustainable technology ahead of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Schneider Electric
230.00 CHF -2.22%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

- More collaboration and innovative technologies essential for combining business and environmental goals, company claims- Company executives, including CEO, to participate in cross-sector meetings and panel discussions

Rueil-Malmaison, France, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, and recognized sustainability leader, will play an active role at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 (WEF), advocating for more collaboration to increase uptake of energy technologies and automation solutions.  

The annual meeting gathers global leaders from all sectors to address the world's most urgent challenges. This year, it emphasizes stronger collaboration to address geopolitical dynamics, while stimulating growth and stewarding a just energy transition.  Schneider Electric is firmly aligned with the WEF’s call to action. The company has long worked across multiple industries and sectors, helping clients and partners reduce environmental impacts along their value chain, while improving efficiency and resilience.

Recently, Schneider Electric released two key reports, The Looming Power Crunch; Solutions for Data Center Expansion in an Energy-Constrained World from its Energy Management Research Center, and Artificial Intelligence for Energy Transition from its Sustainability Research Institute. These reports outline strategies for addressing the challenges of an energy-constrained world and ensuring expansion is both sustainable and economically viable. They also define a strategy for integrating AI seamlessly into our infrastructure to achieve substantial decarbonization in the energy sector. Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, during the IEA global conference in December 2024, advocated that it is possible to leverage innovations in AI to deliver greater efficiency, resilience, and security simultaneously while ensuring smart and sustainable management. 

Schneider Electric now calls for harnessing the momentum around AI to accelerate the adoption of existing technologies such as end-to-end AI data center solutions or AI powered HVAC in buildings. The company states that this will facilitate a successful energy transition and drive the development of smart industries.

According to a WEF report, reducing energy usage with existing technologies alone could lower energy intensity by 31% and generate annual savings exceeding $2 trillion USD by 2030. To deploy technology at scale, Schneider Electric emphasizes stronger partnerships and enhancing efficiency at the industry level.

"Sustainability and economic growth can go hand-in-hand," says Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric. "By forging strategic partnerships, companies can leverage innovation and technology at hand to increase their performance while delivering meaningful impacts and a better future for all.”

Company executives in attendance 

From January 20 to 24, participants at WEF’s Annual Meeting can engage with Schneider Electric's experts in both public and private panel discussions. These sessions will focus on practical strategies for implementation, return on investment, and real-world case studies that highlight the benefits and successes of sustainable projects.

  • Olivier Blum, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric
  • Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman, Schneider Electric
  • Aamir Paul, President of North America Operations, Schneider Electric
  • Barbara Frei, EVP, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric
  • Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA & Member of the Executive Committee, Schneider Electric
  • Chris Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer, Schneider Electric
  • Deepak Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, Zone President Greater India, Schneider Electric
  • Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Data Centers & Networks, Schneider Electric

For any media inquiry, please reach out to global.pr@se.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Schneider Electric S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schneider Electric S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
14.01.25 Schneider Electric Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.25 Schneider Electric Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.01.25 Schneider Electric Underperform RBC Capital Markets
08.01.25 Schneider Electric Buy UBS AG
07.01.25 Schneider Electric Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14.01.25 Growing Adoption is Taking Bitcoin to New Heights
14.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG, SAP SE, Volkswagen AG
14.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Roche, Sika, UBS
14.01.25 SMI gibt weiter nach
14.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Unter den Trendlinien
13.01.25 Ausblick 2025 und die Vontobel Top Picks für das neue Jahr
13.01.25 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz gesucht
08.01.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’202.35 19.20 BLJS4U
Short 12’475.60 13.31 7CSSMU
Short 12’907.90 8.87 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’702.57 14.01.2025 17:30:33
Long 11’220.30 19.52 SSSMAU
Long 10’984.30 13.95 SSQMSU
Long 10’491.68 8.81 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple: Neue Prognose sieht XRP bei 15 US Dollar
Hoffnung auf schrittweise Zollerhöhung durch Trump: SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street letztlich gespalten -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
u-blox-Aktie rutscht deutlich ins Minus: u-blox steigt aus Cellular-Geschäft aus
RWE-Analyse: So bewertet Goldman Sachs Group Inc. die RWE-Aktie
Citigroup prognostiziert: Diese Entwicklungen wird der S&P 500 am US-Aktienmarkt in 2025 machen
BP-Aktie schwach: BP erwartet in Q4 Rückgang in der Förderleistung
Erste Schätzungen: Tesla informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Auric Minerals-Aktie im freien Fall: Beratungsvertrag verunsichert wohl Anleger
Boeing-Aktie im Minus: Boeing fällt noch weiter hinter Airbus zurück
Auric Minerals-Aktie im Aufwind - Was verbirgt sich hinter dem Börsenwunder?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten