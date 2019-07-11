Schneider Electric Canada named as a finalist in two categories at the 2019 Canadian HR Awards

Schneider Electric nominated for "Best Talent Management Strategy," celebrating excellence and innovation in identifying and managing internal talent and development opportunities.

Thierry Miras nominated for "Leadership Agency Award for HR Leader of the Year," recognizing an HR professional at an executive level who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their role.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric Canada, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is being recognized for its long-standing commitment to its employees and a positive work environment by the 2019 Canadian HR Awards. The company has been named as a finalist in two categories for this year's awards: Best Talent Management Strategy and Leadership Agency Award for HR Leader of the Year.

"People are at the center of our organization; they drive us forward," said Susan Uthayakumar, President and CEO of Schneider Electric Canada. "We are thrilled to be among those recognized for our efforts to support our talented team through hiring, training and development and for the outstanding leadership we have within our HR function."

These nominations are an acknowledgment of Schneider Electric's people strategy, and a reflection of the environment they want to promote, where talent development and learning is supported at every phase of any employee's career.

"We take pride in our efforts to create an environment that promotes diversity, learning and personal well-being for our current and prospective employees," said Thierry Miras, Vice President of Human Resources for Schneider Electric Canada, who is nominated for the Leadership Agency Award for HR Leader of the Year. "We are an example of how working to implement relevant and progressive programs and committing to long-term career development can have a lasting positive impact on employees and the company overall."

In Canada this past year, Schneider Electric has also been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, Canada's Top Employers for Young People, and received Gender Parity Certification for its commitment to creating a pipeline of female talent and empowering women to achieve career advancement. In addition, Canadian President and CEO Susan Uthayakumar is one of 80 Country Presidents that have committed to the Women's Empowerment Principles, a set of guidelines to lead businesses while driving innovation and high performance.

The Canadian HR Awards is a showcase of excellence in the Canadian HR sector. The awards recognize companies and individuals throughout human resources, celebrating the industry's success and striving to inspire continued innovation. The award winners will be announced on September 12, 2019 at the Beanfield Centre in Toronto.

